Get More from Samsung’s New Galaxy Foldables at T‑Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. — July 22, 2026 — Samsung’s newest Galaxy devices deserve the best wireless experience to match. T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced Samsung’s full summer lineup — the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 — is coming to T‑Mobile with pre-orders starting today and availability on August 7.

Only at T‑Mobile can customers get more from Samsung’s newest devices — with America’s Best Network and industry-leading plans packed with benefits that go beyond wireless. From the best entertainment bundle in wireless and faster speeds on T‑Mobile’s advanced 5G network to weekly perks through T‑Mobile Tuesdays, T‑Mobile delivers value from day one. And with offers like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 on Us (that’s $1,900 off!) with trade-in on Experience Beyond — there’s never been a better time to make the switch or upgrade.

The Deals

T‑Mobile customers — both new and existing, including businesses — can take advantage of the following offers on Samsung’s newest foldable lineup:

Smartphones

Get $1,900 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra (that’s a Galaxy Z Fold8 on Us or the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra for just $200!) when trading in an eligible device on Experience Beyond and Go5G Next

(that’s a Galaxy Z Fold8 on Us or the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra for just $200!) when trading in an eligible device on Experience Beyond and Go5G Next Get $1,100 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 (that’s the Galaxy Z Flip8 for just $100!) when adding a new line or trading in an eligible device on Experience More, Experience Beyond and Go5G Plus or Go5G Next

(that’s the Galaxy Z Flip8 for just $100!) when adding a new line or trading in an eligible device on Experience More, Experience Beyond and Go5G Plus or Go5G Next Get up to $1,300 off any of the latest Samsung Galaxy Z8 series when switching to T‑Mobile for Business and trading in a device on SuperMobile

when switching to T‑Mobile for Business and trading in a device on SuperMobile Get up to $900 off any of the latest Samsung Galaxy Z8 series when adding a business line on SuperMobile — no trade required

All of the above offers are via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Wearables & Accessories

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch9 40mm on Us or the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 for just $270 — that’s $430 off any eligible Galaxy Watch on Watch Plan Plus via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax

— that’s $430 off any eligible Galaxy Watch on Watch Plan Plus via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax Starting July 30, get 25% off a bundle of four essentials — a case, screen protector, charger and Samsung Buds — everything needed to set up the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 or Galaxy Z Flip8 from day one

Experience Samsung at its Best at T‑Mobile

Samsung’s newest Galaxy devices were built to do more — and T‑Mobile’s network helps them perform at their best. With Nationwide 5G Advanced and 6-downlink carrier aggregation, Samsung’s newest Galaxy foldables deliver faster performance than before whether customers are streaming their favorite shows, video calling loved ones, or gaming on the go. And with T-Satellite with Starlink, customers can stay connected in places no cellular signal has reached before.

And the experience doesn’t stop there. Joining T‑Mobile means becoming a member from day one, with access to industry-leading benefits and a world-class experience that goes beyond wireless. It’s just one of the many reasons people choose T‑Mobile. Fresh off Member Month, T‑Mobile continues delivering value year-round where members get access to the best entertainment bundle in wireless that’s included in plans — with Hulu, Netflix and MLB.TV on Us — plus Apple TV for just $3/month. Not to mention 12 months of free DashPass by DoorDash and AAA on Us for eligible members, a free premium in-flight drink on Delta flights when available and access to exclusive collabs. And with T‑Mobile Tuesdays, every Tuesday, members can score free stuff, epic prizes and great perks like $5 monthly movie tickets, gas savings at Shell stations, T‑Mobile Dining Rewards at thousands of restaurants nationwide, discounts on hotel and rental car bookings and up to 25% off tickets to the biggest events and festivals. There are so many reasons it’s better over here.

The Devices

Samsung’s 2026 lineup brings something for everyone — from the all-new Galaxy Z Fold8 designed with content in mind for an immersive experience across movies, books and more to the powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra with MultiWindow that can use up to three apps at once on the expansive inner screen to the stylish and pocketable Galaxy Z Flip8 that uses FlexWindow to tackle even more AI tasks with the phone closed. Rounding out the lineup, the Galaxy Watch9 tracks health metrics1 while sleeping, catches shifts from patterns and provides tailored guidance based on insights with Vitals2. The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 delivers advanced fitness tracking such as the all-new Trail Running3 feature that gives path, pace and elevation guidance4, plus personalized hydration alerts5.

All devices are available on T‑Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP):

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra comes in Violet Shadow, Graphite and Cream and is available in 256GB and 512GB, starting at $87.50/month for 24 months ($0 down, FRP: $2,099.99). With the MultiWindow, use up to three apps at once on the expansive inner screen and enjoy plenty of space to work, play and more.

Galaxy Z Fold8 comes in Lavender, Graphite and Cream and is available in 256GB and 512GB, starting at $79.17/month for 24 months ($0 down, FRP: $1,899.99)

Galaxy Z Flip8 comes in Pink, Graphite and Cream and is available in 256GB and 512GB, starting at $50.00/month for 24 months ($0 down, FRP: $1,199.99)

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 comes in Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver (47mm), starting at $29.17/month for 24 months ($0 down, FRP: $699.99)

Galaxy Watch9 comes in Cream and Graphite (40mm) and Graphite and Silver (44mm), starting at $17.92/month for 24 months ($0 down, FRP: $429.99)

For more on the latest Samsung deals and specs, visit www.t‑mobile.com/offers/samsung-phone-deals. T‑Mobile for Business customers, visit www.t‑mobile.com/business/offers/samsung-galaxy-5g.

Follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

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Limited time offers; subject to change. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Qualifying credit req’d. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. For all phone bill credit offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due. Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Trade-in terms/conditions apply. If you have cancelled lines in the past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. May not combine with some offers. Galaxy Z Fold8: (e.g., $1,899.99 – Galaxy Z Fold8). Qualifying credit & service ($100+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) & trade-in (e.g., Save $1,900: Galaxy S26) req’d. Galaxy Z Flip8: (e.g., $1,099.99 – Galaxy Z Flip8). Qualifying credit & service ($85+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) req’d. Supermobile $1,300 Offer: (e.g., $1,100 – Galaxy S26+). Qualifying business account, credit, new line & service ($95+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) & trade-in (e.g., Save $1,100: Galaxy S25+) req’d. $200 one-time bill credit when you switch to ProMobile; complete port within 60 days of activation. Supermobile $900 Offer: (e.g., $899.99 – Galaxy S26). Qualifying business account, new line & service ($95+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) req’d. Galaxy Watch: If you cancel entire account before receiving bill credits, credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $399.99 – Galaxy Watch 8 40mm). Qualifying credit & wearable service ($15+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) req’d. Best benefits in wireless: ​Based on the value of benefits included with T‑Mobile plans, like entertainment and T‑Mobile Tuesdays. Benefits vary by plan and may require activation; see plan for details.

1Requires a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, Health app and Samsung account. Requires initial setup wearing watch for 7 out of 28 nights.

2The Vitals software functions are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

3Requires a compatible Android smartphone. Must select map from Samsung Health App or upload compatible GPX file.

4Requires initial setup in Samsung Health app, a compatible phone and Samsung account.

5Requires initial setup in Samsung Health app, a compatible phone and Samsung account.

About T‑Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.