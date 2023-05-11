BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 11, 2023

What’s the news: T-Mobile customers just got another travel perk. T-Mobile Tuesdays just launched the app’s first ever exclusive cruise booking platform powered by Cruisebound – the simplest way to find, compare and book the best cruise deals. Customers can simply go into the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, select “Travel,” click the cruise tile and hit “Book Online” to start shopping – and even see how to get up to $1,000 in on-board credits to use on eligible sailings.

Why it matters: T-Mobile customers can now easily compare prices, itineraries, ships, and cabin types from all major cruise lines when booking their next cruise right in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Plus, they can find personalized discounts based on categories like age, military service, past cruise reservations and more. And, this is all on top of the savings T-Mobile customers also get with T-Mobile TRAVEL – with up to 40% off when booking select hotels, rental cars and more.

Who it’s for: T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile cruise-goers who like a good deal.

T-Mobile customers don’t only score sweet savings when booking travel, they can also get unbeatable travel benefits to help stay connected on the go, like free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data and more. Check out all of the Un-carrier’s travel benefits at t-mobile.com/benefits/travel.

Limited time offer. Qualifying plan required. See T-Mobile Tuesdays app for details. In order to get $1,000 onboard credit, you must spend at least $30,000 on an eligible cruise sailing. The final onboard credit amount varies by sailing and is based on the underlying cruise line commission given to Cruisebound. The final onboard credit amount available to you will be shown at checkout. Not all sailings are eligible. Onboard credit will be issued to passenger’s account by the day of embarkation. Promotion is per stateroom. Promotion not valid for cancelled cruises. In case onboard credit cannot be issued, a refund will be posted to the customer’s account instead.

