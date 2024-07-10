From First Pitch to Final Out: T-Mobile’s 5G Network Unlocks New Fan Experiences at MLB All-Star Week

BELLEVUE, Wash. — July 10, 2024 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is stepping up to the plate and going big for MLB All-Star Week in Arlington, Texas, with a stacked lineup of innovative experiences backed by its industry-leading 5G network for fans at the ballpark and those tuning in at home. Here’s more on some of the Un-carrier 5G-powered experiences fans can see during All-Star Week:

Go-Ahead Entry. For the first time at All-Star Week, MLB’s free-flow entry experience will be available at select gates around the stadium and will be powered by T-Mobile 5G, making getting into the game easier for fans than ever before.

T-Mobile is partnering with MLB and OneCourt to give fans that are visually impaired the ability to experience baseball like never before with 5G-connected devices during the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. 5G Automated Balls and Strikes. For the second year in a row, MLB will test the automated ball-strike (ABS) challenge system leveraging a 5G private mobile network from T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) during the All-Star Futures Game featuring top Minor League prospects.

"At T-Mobile, we never stop helping our partners find new ways to innovate. This year we’re going even further, with our partners at Major League Baseball, to improve the fan and game experiences as well as the on-site operations during All-Star Week," said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. "Through our partnership with MLB, we’re going beyond what we did last year with 5G-powered automated balls and strikes and our T-Mobile 5G BP show. We’re adding new innovations to transform in-person fan experiences, like Go-Ahead Entry for quick stadium access and OneCourt for greater live-game accessibility — and it’s all made possible by the power of our leading 5G network."

Go-Ahead Entry

Getting into the ballpark has never been easier thanks to MLB Go-Ahead Entry powered by T-Mobile's 5G network. T-Mobile utilizes optimized 5G network slicing to connect proprietary facial authentication technology in real-time, which results in quicker, hands-free entry into the ballpark. Fans attending events at Globe Life Field during All-Star Week can voluntarily opt-in to the program by snapping a selfie in the MLB Ballpark app and using seamless entry at select gates around the stadium. Go-Ahead Entry uses a camera that identifies any opted-in fan as a registered member as they walk in, automatically validating their tickets. Fans do not need to stop, present a ticket or take out their phone — they simply continue walking without breaking stride. And for event organizers, 5G connectivity provides an efficient way to make the entry process even more flexible to use in different locations and deliver shorter wait times for fans.

Enhancing the Game Experience with OneCourt

Working closely with T-Mobile and MLB, OneCourt is giving fans that are visually impaired the opportunity to experience the game with their hands using 5G-connected devices. Leveraging Hawk-Eye sensors and multiple cameras throughout the stadium, MLB captures and transfers its player and ball tracking data to OneCourt, which translates the data into a haptic language — all using T-Mobile’s 5G network to transmit the data in real time so fans that are visually impaired can feel vibrations that mirror the game as it’s happening. This is the first time OneCourt’s devices will be available to fans at the All-Star Game and will be powered by T-Mobile’s 5G network.

OneCourt devices powered by T-Mobile's 5G network being used during live game action by fans at Globe Life Field.

5G-Powered Automated Balls and Strikes

The ABS challenge system will return to the All-Star Futures Game after a successful debut last year. A 5G private network from T-Mobile Advanced Network Solutions helps share pitch data directly to the ABS system via 5G-connected devices — ensuring quick and secure pitch location verification. A private 5G network provides an ultra-reliable and low-latency connection, enabling real-time communication to and from the ABS system as calls are challenged, pitches are analyzed and decisions are relayed to players and fans.

The Futures Game airs live on MLB Network and will be simulcast on MLB.TV and MLB.com on July 13 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET.

T-Mobile 5G BP

Following three years with nearly 1 million viewers tuning in, the fan-favorite T-Mobile 5G BP is returning to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby with more 5G. New this year, three high-speed cameras positioned to the left and right of home plate as well as on top of the batting cage will broadcast the action live at up to 4,500 frames per second. T-Mobile’s 5G network will be used to transmit large packets of data from the broadcast compound to the production studio in New York to unlock remote production of the stream. This means fans will be able to see the moment the bat meets the ball — even the ball’s squish — with incredible clarity. Fans will also get unmatched, expansive views of the field with a high definition 5G drone camera, field level perspective with 5G POV cameras and even looks around the stadium with a 5G fan cam.

Tune in live at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, July 15 on MLB.com, and MLB’s social channels on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X. Then, check out the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on ESPN at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

More For Fans Around Dallas-Fort Worth

Locals and visitors (and obvi T-Mobile customers) in the area can score big with free, action-packed festivities all week long:

T-Mobile Club Magenta in Texa s Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd. #110): VIP vibes are on-deck at Club Magenta, where T-Mobile customers can get access to custom giveaways, free drinks and more thanks to Magenta Status. Fans can also enjoy player appearances, a live DJ and free T-Mobile Home Run Derby themed cowboy hats, while supplies last. Club Magenta is open July 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT.

To ensure fans have enhanced wireless speeds during All-Star Week in Arlington and beyond, T-Mobile made permanent 5G upgrades to the area, giving Un-carrier customers access to Ultra-Capacity 5G throughout the ballpark, on top of faster speeds across Arlington.

Starting on July 12, visit www.t-mobile.com/MLB to learn more about T-Mobile at MLB All-Star Week.

About T-Mobile

