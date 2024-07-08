T-Mobile Hits a 5G Grand Slam Ahead of MLB All-Star Week

ARLINGTON, Texas — July 8, 2024 — Everything is bigger in Texas and that holds true for the Un-carrier’s network preparations for the 2024 MLB All-Star Week celebrations. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced permanent 5G coverage and capacity enhancements inside Globe Life Field and across Arlington, enhancing the experience for local T-Mobile customers year-round and for visitors coming in just for the festivities.

“Between fastballs, curveballs, homeruns, and stolen bases, fans need a network that can keep up with it all,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “Our upgrades deliver exactly that and more, extending beyond the stadium to bring an enhanced experience to customers throughout Arlington.”

Here’s what fans at Globe Life Field and across Arlington have to look forward to with the permanent upgrades:

100% 5G coverage inside Globe Life Field, including T-Mobile’s fastest Ultra Capacity 5G (5G UC) and 200MHz of mmWave 5G.

Peak download and upload speeds of 1.6 Gbps and 100 Mbps during a game, fast enough to download movies like “The Sandlot” in just 5 seconds!

Permanent 5G upgrades enhancing coverage and capacity in key locations across Arlington’s entertainment district like Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, Texas Live!, Choctaw Stadium and more.

T-Mobile now covers 99% of Arlington with 5G UC, meaning more T-Mobile customers have greater access to the Un-carrier’s fastest 5G offering in more places than ever before.

Further temporary enhancements include:

Cell on Wheels (CoWs) and Cell on Light Trucks (CoLTs) in key areas adjacent to the stadium throughout the week, improving capacity even further so even more people can use their devices without interruption. Perfect for streaming those tailgate playlists.

“T-Mobile’s 5G infrastructure consistently enhances the fan experience, delivering increased speed and low latency across the stadium and for long after All-Star Week,” added Graf Reiner, Vice President, IT at Texas Rangers Baseball Club.

Matsing Lens antennas used as part of the indoor distributed antenna system (iDAS). Featuring ultra-high-capacity capabilities, the antennas are capable of supporting 48 radios and sectors on all T-Mobile spectrum bands.

About T-Mobile 5G

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Speeds differ by location; typical download speeds on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network are 89 – 418 Mbps with peaks over 1 Gbps.

