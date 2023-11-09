T-Mobile Revs Up World-Class Connectivity at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

The Un-carrier is set to supercharge connectivity and bring all fans — both on and off the Strip — closer to the action as the exclusive wireless provider of the event through 2025

BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 9, 2023 — Formula 1® fans, buckle up … T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it’s zooming into Las Vegas with its industry-leading 5G network to enhance connectivity for locals, as well as attendees and staff at the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX from November 16-18. As the exclusive wireless provider of the highly anticipated event, T-Mobile is leveling up the experience for customers and fans with:

Enhanced 5G Connectivity. In addition to making permanent 5G network upgrades throughout Las Vegas, in its first year of partnership with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, T-Mobile laid the foundation to deliver T-Mobile customers, attendees, event staff and race teams unparalleled connectivity via a hybrid network from T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) and T-Mobile Wi-Fi.

An Immersive 360-Driving Experience. T-Mobile is giving fans a first look at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ in the F1 Las Vegas app with an interactive driving experience, complete with 360-degree high-definition views captured by 5G-connected cameras.

Customer Perks at T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. T-Mobile Zone at Sphere is home to star-studded performances at the T-Mobile Stage every day, and naturally, T-Mobile customers get to ride shotgun with a bevy of perks and the best views of all the action from T-Mobile Club Magenta, the ultimate lounge experience.

Plus, T-Mobile has a jam-packed lineup of fun, free activities for fans all race weekend long.

“Our leading 5G network sets the stage for an incredible experience for fans, our partners and the operations team on the ground at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, keeping everyone seamlessly connected for every moment,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. “On top of being the network that powers this first-time event, we’re putting fans at the center of the action, whether it’s through innovative experiences in the app or treating customers to the best views of live entertainment in the T-Mobile Zone.”

Unmatched connectivity across Las Vegas

To ensure T-Mobile customers have enhanced wireless speeds from the racetrack to the blackjack table and beyond, the Un-carrier made permanent 5G upgrades throughout the city, covering all of Las Vegas with its fastest Ultra Capacity 5G signal. According to a new report from Opensignal, T-Mobile has the most available 5G network in Las Vegas with the best consistency and fastest download speeds.

Better yet, T-Mobile is delivering fast and reliable 5G coverage at the Las Vegas Grand Prix via a 5G hybrid network from T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) and T-Mobile Wi-Fi to support critical connectivity needs for attendees, event staff and race teams. With hundreds of thousands of people expected to gather in the heart of Las Vegas, 5G ANS provides a dedicated network that can deliver high-speed, high-capacity, and low-latency connectivity with reduced signal interference — making it perfectly designed to support a successful first-time event at this scale.

T-Mobile deployed 5G ANS throughout the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building — the new Formula 1 headquarters in North America, team garages and fan zones to help ensure Las Vegas Grand Prix staff and race teams can more effectively perform day-to-day operations without disruptions. The Un-carrier is also leveraging network slicing on its 5G standalone network to power more than 100 point-of-sale terminals so fans can pick up their refreshments and swag without delay.

Thanks to enhanced coverage at zone entrances and point-of-sale terminals, all fans can seamlessly scan tickets in the F1 Las Vegas app and purchase concessions without pause. Not to mention, T-Mobile is hooking up fans in every zone with free charging stations to help ensure they stay connected.

T-Mobile customers will automatically enjoy enhanced connectivity, while non-customers can simply connect to complimentary T-Mobile Wi-Fi so they won’t miss a call, text or post between the action.

Immersive driving experience

Starting November 17, T-Mobile is giving fans a first look at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ with an interactive driving experience — complete with 360-degree, high-definition views captured by 5G-connected cameras — through the official F1 Las Vegas app presented by T-Mobile. Fans can pause to explore every single turn of the track using spherical video controls on-screen, so they won’t miss a single detail.

Anyone can download the F1 Las Vegas app on Android and iOS to access everything they need during race weekend, including tickets, schedules, navigation, team and driver information and more.

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere

Ticketholders heading to the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere are in for back-to-back nights of iconic performances at the T-Mobile Stage. To ensure T-Mobile customers enjoy the best views of all the entertainment AND live action on the racetrack, the Un-carrier is popping up Club Magenta, its iconic double-decker lounge with private bars, complimentary charging, epic daily giveaways and more. Because the Un-carrier is always willing to spread the love, non-customers can access Club Magenta by posting a photo using #LV5GP on social.

More fun for fans around Las Vegas

Locals or anyone traveling in can make a pit stop at the T-Mobile store on the Las Vegas Strip (3791 Las Vegas Blvd S) November 13-15 from 3-7 p.m. PT to compete for the fastest lap time in an interactive driving simulator for a chance to win tickets to the race. An F1 driver will make a special appearance to meet fans November 14 at 5 p.m. PT.

Plus, T-Mobile customers can claim a free Las Vegas Grand Prix hat in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting November 14 and redeem at participating T-Mobile stores in the area, while supplies last.

A preview of the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, the second-largest fan zone at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 330 million people across two million square miles, including 300 million people with T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G. T-Mobile has the world’s most advanced 5G, with the country’s first and largest 5G standalone network delivering enhanced capabilities like network slicing, VoNR and others to developers and customers, including Metro by T-Mobile users, across the country.

To learn more about how T-Mobile is keeping people connected at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage/network.

