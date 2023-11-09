New Opensignal Report: T-Mobile 5G is the Clear Choice for Staying Connected at Las Vegas Grand Prix

BELLEVUE, Wash.— Nov. 9, 2023 — 3, 2, 1, GO! A new report from leading research firm Opensignal today finds T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has the most available 5G network with the fastest download speeds and most consistent quality for customers around the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street. The report comes ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with hundreds of thousands of fans anticipated to hit the Strip just for the race.

“The Grand Prix is a big event even by lofty Las Vegas standards. We're talking hundreds of thousands of people in a relatively small area over three days,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "I can't wait! Moments like the LVGP are why we've invested billions in our 5G network. To give people at massive events full confidence their 5G devices will work whenever, however and wherever they are."

To help prepare for the race, the Un-carrier is also activating permanent network upgrades across Las Vegas and expects the enhancements to boost coverage, capacity, availability and speeds even more. The upgrades cover the entire city with Ultra Capacity 5G, with key installments in iconic locations like Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, the Sphere and around Allegiant Stadium for the Big Game in February.

For more on T-Mobile’s Las Vegas Grand Prix festivities, check out everything the Un-carrier is up to here.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 330 million people across two million square miles, including 300 million people with T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G. T-Mobile has the world’s most advanced 5G, with the country’s first and largest 5G standalone network delivering enhanced capabilities like network slicing, VoNR and others to developers and customers, including Metro by T-Mobile users, across the country.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. *Opensignal “U.S. mobile operators are revving their engines for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 2023”, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded around Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street between July 1 – September 28, 2023. © 2023 Opensignal Ltd.

