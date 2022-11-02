LAS VEGAS (November 2, 2022) – Today, FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX announced T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is the new Exclusive Wireless Provider for motorsport’s most anticipated race. In partnership with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, T-Mobile will provide 5G Advanced Network Solutions (5G ANS) for a supercharged network experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 16 - 18, 2023.



At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, T-Mobile will deploy a 5G ANS Public Mobile Network to permanently boost its Ultra Capacity 5G network on and off the track, including the new multi-use Paddock Building, garages and pits to power operations and help ensure top performance and network speeds.



Fans can expect more on the ground from the Un-carrier, including immersive 5G-connected experiences leveraging T-Mobile’s award-winning network to deliver exclusive views of the most anticipated race of the year.



This weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party on Nov. 5, T-Mobile’s 5G network will power a spectacular show with 400 drones illuminating the city skyline. Earlier that day from 1-3 pm, fans can also head to the T-Mobile Signature Store at 3971 Las Vegas Blvd. to enter for a chance to win free tickets to the concert that evening and next year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.



Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

“Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix will be a high-octane and high-intensity race down the iconic Las Vegas Strip. It was crucial that we join forces with a provider that could match our high speed and energy. We are confident that T-Mobile will help us create the biggest and most connected event in the world as our official and exclusive wireless partner.”



Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer for T-Mobile US, Inc

“5G is changing sports for organizers and fans, and that’s what makes it so exciting to work with innovators like Formula 1. Our solutions allow them to harness the power of T-Mobile’s network and showcase all the amazing ways it can improve the fan experience at an event of this magnitude. This is only the beginning, so stay tuned for more.”



To receive further information about the Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 fans can sign up for updates at f1lasvegasgp.com.

No purchase necessary. Open to 50 U.S., D.C., & Puerto Rico 18+. Entry Period: between 11/05/2022 12:00 p.m. PT and 11/05/2022 03:59 p.m. PT. See complete Official Rules available at https://www.t-mobileengagementhub.com/#/event/rules/102137.

Notes for Editors:

Formula 1 and Liberty Media are working together to promote the race in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the LVCVA, as well as Founding Partners Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Las Vegas and Presenting Partners MSG Sphere, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The track design is 3.8 miles (6.12 km) long from start to finish, with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph (342 km/h). There will be 50 race laps with three main straights and 17 corners.

