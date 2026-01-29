As Communities Recover from Fern, T‑Mobile Enhances Readiness Ahead of Winter Storm Gianna 

January 29, 2026

As communities continue recovering from Winter Storm Fern, Winter Storm Gianna is expected to develop along the East Coast this weekend, beginning late Friday into Saturday. Current forecasts show the highest impacts will be across the Carolinas and southern Virginia, including heavy snow, strong winds, hazardous travel and potential power disruptions.

Our teams are closely monitoring conditions, coordinating with meteorologists and emergency management partners, and enhancing readiness to support customers, communities and first responders as the forecast evolves. That includes building on always-on network resilience, as well as taking additional, storm-specific steps:

Built-in network resilience : Leveraging automated technologies like our Self-Organizing Network (SON), which continuously optimizes the network in real time as conditions change, including power outages, congestion and shifting demand.

: Leveraging automated technologies like our Self-Organizing Network (SON), which continuously optimizes the network in real time as conditions change, including power outages, congestion and shifting demand. Hardened infrastructure : Network sites and critical equipment are designed and reinforced to better withstand severe weather.

: Network sites and critical equipment are designed and reinforced to better withstand severe weather. Backup power readiness : Ensuring batteries and generators are fueled, tested and ready to support sites if commercial power is disrupted.

: Ensuring batteries and generators are fueled, tested and ready to support sites if commercial power is disrupted. Field and asset staging: Positioning field teams and deployable network assets across potentially impacted areas to support rapid response if needed.

Deployable assets and resources include:

Portable and fixed generators to support cell sites during power outages.

Mobile cell sites, such as SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and SatCOWs (Satellite Cell on Wheels), to restore or boost coverage.

Community support vehicles that can provide Wi-Fi connectivity and device charging to support community members, shelters and critical locations when power is disrupted.

Satellite-based solutions, including T-Satellite, provide an additional layer of connectivity.

Field technicians and mobile support teams positioned to respond as conditions allow.

Behind the scenes, T-Mobile teams are working side by side with emergency management agencies and first responders, coordinating ahead of the storm to support critical communications and response efforts. That partnership is a key part of helping communities stay connected and informed when severe weather hits.

Brian Gould, Retired Police Chief and T-Mobile Public Safety Strategist

We encourage everyone in areas that may be affected to take a few simple steps to prepare, especially in communities still feeling the effects of the last storm.

Winter Weather Preparedness Tips Stay Connected Save important contacts, including family, neighbors and local emergency numbers.

If calls are difficult, try texting, which can be more reliable when networks are busy.

If service is disrupted, satellite-based options like T-Satellite may help keep customers connected.

If available, Wi-Fi Calling can support calls and texts when cellular service is limited.

Keep emergency alerts enabled and watch for Wireless Emergency Alerts from local authorities. Stay Powered

Charge phones and essential devices ahead of the storm.

Keep portable chargers or backup batteries on hand if possible.

Conserve battery power by lowering screen brightness and closing unused apps, as cold temperatures can drain batteries faster than usual. Stay Safe Limit travel during severe winter weather when possible to avoid hazardous road conditions.

Dress in layers and protect against extreme cold when outdoors.

Check on neighbors, friends and family members who may need extra help nearby.



We’ll continue to monitor conditions and share updates as the forecast becomes clearer, with a focus on helping people stay connected, informed and safe. Please visit T-Mobile Emergency Response and follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

