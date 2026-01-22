T‑Mobile’s Readiness in Motion as Widespread Winter Storm Fern Approaches 

January 22, 2026

T-Mobile teams are closely monitoring a major winter storm expected to develop late this week and move east across large portions of the central, southern and eastern United States. Forecasts show the potential for heavy snow, ice accumulation and dangerously cold temperatures, with the highest ice risk in parts of Texas and the Southeast and heavier snow more likely farther north. We’re taking proactive steps to be ready as conditions evolve.

Focused on Network Readiness

We’re preparing ahead of the storm with added focus on network strength and backup power. Generators are fueled, equipment and assets are staged across potentially impacted regions, and our teams are prepared to respond quickly and deploy if conditions change. T-Mobile’s network includes automated and AI-powered technology, including our Self-Organizing Network (SON) that adjusts in real time to help maintain connectivity for the maximum number of people as conditions require.

T-Satellite with Starlink provides an additional layer of backup in the unlikely event that traditional towers can’t be reached, enabling text messaging and access to satellite-ready apps. Plus, anyone can text 911 through satellite on compatible devices, regardless of their provider.

Coordinating with Public Safety Partners

We’re partnering with state and local agencies along the projected storm path, as well as with federal partners including FEMA and CISA, to provide support to customers and first responders as needed.

Ready to Support Communities

Our community support teams and assets are ready to deploy, capable of providing Wi-Fi connectivity, charging and other assistance to impacted areas. We’re also checking in with employees in those regions throughout the duration of the storm, to make sure our people are safe.

We encourage everyone in affected areas to stay informed, follow guidance from local officials and take steps to stay safe. We’ll continue to monitor conditions and share updates as the situation evolves. Please visit T-Mobile Emergency Response and follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

###