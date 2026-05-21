T‑Mobile Customers Get the Best Experience on the New motorola razr Lineup

BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 21, 2026

What’s the news: Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the next era of Motorola’s iconic razr lineup — motorola razr, motorola razr+ and motorola razr fold — is coming to T-Mobile with on Us offers including T-Mobile’s best device offer yet. And the all-new motorola razr fold with 6Rx and 5G Advanced technologies can deliver up to 20% faster download speeds for more reliable streaming and downloads, all on America’s Best Network. Combined with T-Mobile’s industry-leading, benefit-packed plans with a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data — and T-Mobile’s best device offer yet — there’s never been a better time to switch or upgrade.

The motorola razr and motorola razr fold will be available on May 28, with the motorola razr+ to follow in the coming months. New and existing customers can take advantage of the following offers:

Get the motorola razr fold on Us (or up to $1,700 off any eligible Motorola device) when switching or adding a line (no trade-in needed) or when trading in on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next for a limited time. But hurry — a deal this good doesn’t stick around for long!

Get the motorola razr on Us (or up to $800 off any eligible Motorola device) when switching or adding a line (no trade-in needed) or when trading in on Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.

And being with T-Mobile means more than just wireless. It also means getting industry-leading value, the best benefits in wireless and a world-class experience. Customers can get access to T-Satellite, along with industry-leading travel benefits like high-speed data in 215+ countries and destinations to keep them connected in more places. They can also enjoy streaming perks including Netflix and Hulu on Us, and Apple TV+ for just $3/month — plus extras just for being customers — like weekly freebies and deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays, as well as exclusive ticket access and premium experiences at thousands of festivals and events nationwide … and so much more.

The devices: With three distinct options to choose from — including the first-ever motorola razr fold — the latest razr family of devices pack more durable designs, upgraded camera systems and smarter, more personalized experiences powered by AI. Bold PANTONE colorways, longer-lasting battery life and improved performance across the board help the new razr family keep up with the way people use their devices every day.

The motorola razr — 2026 will be available in PANTONE Hematite with a refined woven-inspired texture.

The motorola razr+ 2026 will be available in PANTONE Mountain View, featuring a woven jacquard-inspired finish.

The motorola razr fold will be available in PANTONE Blackened Blue with a diamond piqué-inspired finish.

For more information on the 2026 motorola razr devices at T-Mobile, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/motorola-phone-deals

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

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Limited time offers; subject to change; $35 device connection charge due at sale. Offers: Qualifying credit req’d. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Trade-in terms/conditions apply. If you have cancelled lines in the past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. May not combine with some offers. Up to $1,700 Offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $1,699.99 on motorola razr fold – 2026). Qualifying credit and service ($100+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) & (if selecting trade-in offer) trade-in (in any condition) (e.g., Save $1,700: motorola razr fold) req’d. Up to $800 Offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $799.99 – motorola razr+ 2025). Qualifying credit, service ($85+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) & (if selecting trade-in offer) trade-in (e.g., Save $800: motorola razr+ 2024) req’d Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license & reprinted with permission. 5 Year Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Applies to monthly price of on-network talk, text, & 5G data on eligible plans. .T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite-ready apps with compatible device in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including text to 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable. Included with Experience Beyond or $10/mo.; auto renews monthly. Cancel anytime.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

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