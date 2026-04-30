How Being a T‑Mobile Member Makes Life Better

It’s a Tuesday night. You order pizza for the fam with DashPass by DoorDash (no delivery fees, yes!) and while you wait, you catch the end of the Cubs game on MLB.TV, which you snapped up for free. Before the final out, you’ve also grabbed a $5 movie ticket to see Project Hail Mary and booked an affordable rental car for an upcoming summer vacation to Yellowstone National Park — where you know you’ll stay connected, even off the grid.

After dinner, your teen heads out for a free Slurpee® drink at 7-Eleven, rocking their (free!) limited-edition baseball hat, while you scroll through photos of your family’s recent trip to Spain where you navigated your way around Barcelona, made dinner reservations at a Michelin-starred restaurant and FaceTimed friends back home, without worrying about roaming fees.

Then it’s time to wind down with a couple episodes of Love Story on Hulu, while your kid dives deep into a group chat with her friends.

It might seem ordinary, but all those little moments add up to something more: the value of being a T-Mobile member.

With T-Mobile, your benefits show up in extraordinary ways in your everyday experiences. It’s real value you can actually feel, from the shows you stream to the Slurpee® drink in your hands — with money-saving perks that make life easier, better and way more fun. And yes, it’s all included, with easy access to everything in T-Life, the one-stop app for all things T-Mobile.

If it sounds too good to be true, it’s not: More than 140 million people are already living their best lives as members. The good news? You can, too.

And in a world where providers are constantly shouting about deals, even as pricing changes continue to make headlines, that kind of everyday experience is what real value actually looks like.

Everyone Has Free Phones, Not Everyone Has Savings

If you’re a wireless customer (so if you’re human) it’s loud as hell out there. You’re constantly subjected to a Vegas-style sensory overload of savings claims, flashy promos and limited time offers everywhere you look.

But over time, prices change, perks disappear and that “free phone” deal that seemed great at the time can end up costing you more in the long run.



While other providers make it hard to see what you’re really getting, T-Mobile is clear about what you pay for, what you get and what you save. And when you compare what people truly pay, the difference adds up in a major way: T-Mobile customers had the lowest wireless bills vs. AT&T and Verizon over the past five years.

Uh huh. Let that sink in.

That’s not just us throwing a random claim your way. It’s been confirmed by HarrisX, an independent research firm that reviewed thousands of real wireless bills from actual families with three or more lines across AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

And yes, T-Mobile members get free phones too, but they’re just one part of a much bigger picture with value that lasts. So while AT&T and Verizon customers forked over hard-earned money, T-Mobile families had more money in their pockets toward that family vacation. Or the grocery budget. Or a ton of tanks of gas (which members also save on with Shell Fuel Rewards®).

Value That Keeps Adding Up With the Best Benefits in Wireless

When your mission is to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world, you consider everything that makes up people’s lives and how to add lasting value to their day. That’s why T-Mobile is all about saving people thousands while also throwing in an ever-growing suite of awesome benefits as an added bonus for members. And there’s truly something for everyone, from the music lover to the baseball fanatic to the outdoor enthusiast.

For travelers, it’s staying connected in more than 215 countries and destinations with free texting and high-speed data on qualifying plans. It’s coverage that goes beyond traditional towers with T-Satellite, so you have peace of mind for your hiking adventures or on a remote stretch of road. It’s savings on hotels and rental cars that make every trip easier.

For entertainment lovers, it’s streaming subscriptions to keep up with your shows (Bridgerton, anyone?) and a movie ticket for $5 every month. It’s also access to concerts and festivals like Lollapalooza and Stagecoach, with exclusive lounge vibes, premium views and free swag at Club Magenta that make you the coolest member of your friend group (you can bring up to two guests).

For everyone, it’s being able to connect on another level, like helping your kids talk to their abuela in Costa Rica with Live Translation. Or having a signal in a crowded stadium while everyone else curses their provider.

And it’s the little extras too — like freebies on T-Mobile Tuesdays — that, all together, make these benefits you won’t find anywhere else. It’s a lot of stuff, and members on T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond plan get it all from day one, not to mention a five-year price guarantee. Here’s what is available for members, all in one place (go ahead, screenshot it and send it to your friends):

The Best Entertainment Bundle in Wireless : Hulu and Netflix on Us, Apple TV for $3 a month (combined value of $360/year) plus a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV (valued at $149.99/year) when available

Hulu and Netflix on Us, Apple TV for $3 a month (combined value of $360/year) plus a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV (valued at $149.99/year) when available Free DashPass by DoorDash : $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders (up to $120/year in value)

$0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders (up to $120/year in value) T-Satellite : Stay connected beyond the reach of traditional cell towers for added peace of mind

Stay connected beyond the reach of traditional cell towers for added peace of mind Travel Perks : Free texting and high-speed data in over 215 countries and destinations and exclusive savings on hotels and rental cars

Free texting and high-speed data in over 215 countries and destinations and exclusive savings on hotels and rental cars $5 Movies : Only five bucks for a movie ticket every month through Atom Tickets

Only five bucks for a movie ticket every month through Atom Tickets Live Translation : Register for the free beta to connect with people in over 50 languages

Register for the free beta to connect with people in over 50 languages T-Mobile Tickets : Special concert and event access with exclusive experiences like Club Magenta

Special concert and event access with exclusive experiences like Club Magenta T-Mobile Tuesdays : Free stuff, epic prizes and savings on favorite brands every single week

Free stuff, epic prizes and savings on favorite brands every single week And so much more

That’s real value for you. It’s getting the things you’d likely be paying for anyway, plus America’s Best Network, which gives you the fastest 5G speeds, no add-ons required.

While many providers can charge extra for perks and features, T-Mobile includes more built in, so members come out ahead. The math? It’s mathing.

And because T-Mobile never stops finding new ways to give members even more, the best network, best value and best experience in wireless just keeps getting better.

So that’s what being a T-Mobile member is like. Sounds nice, doesn’t it?

Switch to T-Mobile today in 15 minutes.

Qualifying plan required. See plan for details. Based on HarrisX Billing Snapshots from Q3 ’21 – Q4 ’25 compared to average AT&T & Verizon bills. Comparison excludes discounts, credits, and optional charges. For more details, see harrisx.com/t-mobile-bills. T-Satellite: With capable device in most outdoor areas in U.S. where you can see the sky. Service, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable. Included w/Experience Beyond or $10/mo.; auto renews, cancel anytime. Atom Tickets: Save & redeem at various times in app w/Atom Tix acct for single ticket to available release at participating locations. Full terms apply. T-Mobile Tickets: Tickets avail. First-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Max 4 tickets/Passcode. Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. Best value based on value of benefits included w/T-Mobile plans, like entertainment, travel perks, & T-Mobile Tuesdays. Benefits vary by plan and may require activation; see T-Mobile.com/switch for details. Best experience: Based on T-Mobile’s award-winning network & customer service, plus exclusive access & perks built into our plans. 15 minutes: Median check-out time using T-Life app; activation may take longer (e.g., with locked phones). Visit T-Mobile.com. Dashpass by DoorDash: Redeem 1 year free DashPass in T-Life within 30 days of activating a qualifying T-Mobile plan. Terms apply.