T‑Mobile Is Changing How Fans Experience the PGA Championship

BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 11, 2026 — At one of golf’s most storied majors, T-Mobile is making sure fans don’t miss a second of the action. At the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is making the PGA Championship a more connected, immersive experience — giving every fan a way in, whether they’re on the course, or following from home. With exclusive on-site experiences at Club Magenta, 5G enhancing CBS Sports’ live coverage, smarter operations running the tournament behind the scenes and real-time highlights and navigation tools in the PGA Championships app, the best seat in the house is available for everyone.

“The PGA Championship features some of the most exciting action and drama in sports, and this is exactly the kind of stage and partnership that shows what T-Mobile does best — showing up for fans in ways that are meaningful, memorable and only possible with America’s best network,” said Amy Azzi, Vice President of Sponsorships, T-Mobile. “Whether you’re in Club Magenta or catching up on the latest Roar Moment, our goal is always to elevate the experience for the fan and our customers.”

5G Powers the Championship — From Camera to Concessions

T-Mobile is giving golf fans new angles to experience the 2026 PGA Championship — from helping deliver new 5G-powered broadcast technologies that can immerse fans into the heart of the action, to connecting the real-time tools to help them navigate the course and catch every highlight.

PGA Championship Range Show powered by T-Mobile: Fans watching the PGA Championship Range Show on YouTube or in the PGA Championships app will see analysis from PGA Professionals using a 4D camera — powered by T-Mobile’s network. As part of its end-to-end 5G-connected broadcast, PGA Digital will use an array of more than 60 T-Mobile 5G-connected phones to capture footage from the T-Mobile Range while top pros prepare for their rounds and practice the shots they’ll need to win the PGA Championship. This creates a vibrant, surreal image that can freeze the action at impact, swoop around mid-swing and break down a shot in stunning detail. PGA Digital will use a 5G private network to connect six 5G cameras to the PGA Production Studios in Frisco, Tex. while delivering exclusive analysis from host Smylie Kaufman and special guests throughout the Championship. The show airs daily Wednesday through Sunday of Championship week from 12–2pm ET.

5G-Enhanced CBS Sports Broadcast: T-Mobile is helping to power the CBS Sports broadcast through a 5G private network and Edge Control from T-Mobile Advanced Network Solutions — connecting high-definition audio and video data to better follow the action across the course. CBS Sports’ wireless cameras deployment will include a 5G-connected camera that can switch views in real-time, plus remote-controlled fly cameras capturing overhead views of players at the T-Mobile Range, 1st tee and 18th green.

PGA Championships App: For fans following along in the PGA Championships app — available to fans attending at Aronimink and enjoying from home — T-Mobile is helping deliver tools to make the Championship easier to navigate and more fun to follow. Roar Moments deliver instant video highlights from the biggest shots, Seat Finder helps people quickly find open seats and the PGA Course Companion — an AI Assistant debuting at this year’s Championship — answers questions and guides fans across the course.

More Comfort. More Access. More Fun

T-Mobile is bringing its signature member perks and exclusive experiences to the Championship — creating spaces and moments that make the day more comfortable, convenient and memorable. At Club Magenta, T-Mobile customers and their guests can enjoy a premium viewing experience from the 15th green, with comfortable seating and shaded space to unwind, plus complimentary phone charging, exclusive giveaways, drink specials and appearances from special guests like former and current Philadelphia sports personalities including Cooper DeJean, Ryan Howard and more surprise appearances throughout the Championship.

T-Mobile Is Keeping the Championship Running Like Clockwork

While fans experience a seamless day on the course, T-Mobile is helping the PGA Championship power smarter decision-making behind the scenes — deploying a Smart Operations Command Center that gives teams a single, real-time picture of everything happening on site. The Command Center is part of T-Mobile for Business’s broader suite of AI and 5G enterprise solutions, purpose-built for large-scale live events.

“The PGA Championship is about delivering an incredible experience for every fan — whether you’re walking the course or following every shot in the app — and T-Mobile is helping us raise the bar,” said Terry Clark, CEO, PGA of America. “Our partnership with T-Mobile gives us the tools to deliver a smoother, more interactive Championship thanks to AI-informed insights, wirelessly deployed content capture, enhanced broadcast features and immersive enhancements in the PGA Championships App.”

The Smart Operations Command Center is an interactive 3D interface where teams can monitor crowd movement, entry points, concessions and connected devices, while AI helps identify issues early so teams can respond quickly. The result: a fan experience enhanced for 150,000 fans across the week optimized by more efficient operations that can create shorter lines, stocked shelves, smoother entry and a better experience.

Across the course, T-Mobile’s network supports everything from fast ticket scanning at the gates to reliable connectivity for staff thanks to SuperMobile — while enabling content creators and photographers to upload high-quality photos and video instantly using a photojournalism network slice, getting fans in on the action as it happens.

It’s proof that T-Mobile’s 5G and AI-enhanced solutions aren’t just concepts — they’re powering experiences today and built to scale for what’s next.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network and member benefits across sports and beyond, visit www.t-mobile.com/pga.

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About T-Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value, and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com