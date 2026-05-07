BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 7, 2026 — Staying connected while traveling to the U.S. just got easier. Today, T-Mobile Prepaid (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it’s introducing new short-term prepaid eSIM plans just in time for summer and designed for international visitors — offering fast, reliable connectivity on America’s Best Network. With a digital-first activation and no paperwork required, travelers can connect in minutes to flexible plans that include cross-border connectivity and high-speed hotspot data.

Millions of international travelers visit the U.S. every year, even more with major global events, and the T-Mobile Prepaid U.S. Pass eSIM is designed to meet that demand. Travelers will get a simple, reliable way to stay connected while also getting some of the best prepaid benefits like T-Mobile Tuesdays and more.

Starting May 18, the following new T-Mobile Prepaid U.S. Pass eSIM plans will be available:

7-Day Pass ($25) : Unlimited talk and text in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Unlimited 5G data with 50 GB of premium 5G data in the U.S. 14GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data in the U.S. 5GB of high-speed data (including any available hotspot data) while in Mexico and Canada.

: Unlimited talk and text in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Unlimited 5G data with 50 GB of premium 5G data in the U.S. of high-speed mobile hotspot data in the U.S. 5GB of high-speed data (including any available hotspot data) while in Mexico and Canada. 10-Day Pass ($30) : Unlimited talk and text in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Unlimited 5G data with 50 GB of premium 5G data in the U.S. 20GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data in the U.S. 5GB of high-speed data (including any available hotspot data) while in Mexico and Canada.

: Unlimited talk and text in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Unlimited 5G data with 50 GB of premium 5G data in the U.S. of high-speed mobile hotspot data in the U.S. 5GB of high-speed data (including any available hotspot data) while in Mexico and Canada. 14-Day Pass ($35) : Unlimited talk and text in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Unlimited 5G data with 50 GB of premium 5G data in the U.S. 28GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data in the U.S. 5GB of high-speed data (including any available hotspot data) while in Mexico and Canada.

: Unlimited talk and text in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Unlimited 5G data with 50 GB of premium 5G data in the U.S. of high-speed mobile hotspot data in the U.S. 5GB of high-speed data (including any available hotspot data) while in Mexico and Canada. 30-Day Pass ($50): Unlimited talk and text in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Unlimited 5G data with 50 GB of premium 5G data in the U.S. 50GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data in the U.S. 5GB of high-speed data (including any available hotspot data) while in Mexico and Canada.

Built for how people travel today, the U.S. Pass eSIM delivers one pass that works across three countries — the U.S., Mexico and Canada — with unlimited talk, text and the data travelers need to navigate, stream and share. This eSIM comes with premium hotspot data, making it easy to connect multiple devices throughout the trip, plus added perks like dining rewards and rental car discounts, and T-Mobile Tuesdays for weekly perks.

T-Mobile Prepaid is making it easier than ever for visitors to experience fast, dependable connectivity across North America with transparent pricing and no surprises.

Travelers can explore more details about the T-Mobile Prepaid U.S. Pass eSIM at t-mobile.com/uspass.

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Limited time offer; subject to change. T-Mobile is the best mobile network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® 2H 2025 data. During congestion, heavy data users (>50GB/plan period) may notice lower data speeds than other customers due to data prioritization. Video streams in SD. Exclusions like taxes & fees apply.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.