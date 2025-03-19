Spring into Savings with T‑Mobile’s New Smartphone Offers

BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 19, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is helping customers refresh for Spring (no cleaning required) with offers to get the season’s latest value 5G smartphones from top brands. This includes scoring the new — just announced today! — Google Pixel 9a on Us. For anyone looking for the latest AI tools or specs, the Un-carrier has feature-packed, wallet friendly options from Google, Motorola and Samsung. Right now, new and existing customers, including businesses, can get:

Google Pixel 9a on Us when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on most plans. Plus, order online or in the T-Life app to score a pair of free A-series Pixel buds!

when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on most plans. Plus, order online or in the T-Life app to score a pair of free A-series Pixel buds! Motorola moto g – 2025 on Us when adding a line or trading in an eligible device in any condition on most plans.

when adding a line or trading in an eligible device in any condition on most plans. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G for just $99 when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on most plans.

All the offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

With T-Mobile, customers get the latest tech on the largest and fastest 5G network in the country, on top of access to exclusive benefits with Magenta Status across streaming, travel, entertainment and more. Check out what this means for Un-carrier customers when they pair Go5G plans with the latest 5G smartphones:

Google Pixel 9a: With an all-day battery, durable design, fan-fave Pixel camera and Gemini AI, the Pixel 9a is the perfect accessory for the season’s hottest events, like music festivals and concerts where Un-carrier customers can get exclusive discounts and access with T-Mobile Reserved Tickets. Google Pixel 9a will be coming soon in stores and online.

With an all-day battery, durable design, fan-fave Pixel camera and Gemini AI, the Pixel 9a is the perfect accessory for the season’s hottest events, like music festivals and concerts where Un-carrier customers can get exclusive discounts and access with T-Mobile Reserved Tickets. Google Pixel 9a will be coming soon in stores and online. Motorola moto g – 2025: With its bright 6.7” display backed by powerful stereo speakers, the new moto g – 2025 has the power and performance for non-stop streaming, gaming and more … AKA catching up on favorite movies and shows with access to the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix … all on Us with Go5G Next. moto g – 2025 is available now in stores and online.

With its bright 6.7” display backed by powerful stereo speakers, the new moto g – 2025 has the power and performance for non-stop streaming, gaming and more … AKA catching up on favorite movies and shows with access to the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix … all on Us with Go5G Next. moto g – 2025 is available now in stores and online. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: With Awesome Intelligence on Galaxy A36 5G, get ready to supercharge creativity with powerful, fun and easy-to-use tools. With a triple camera system, 4K video recording and creator-focused AI tools, capture and share awe-worthy content from anywhere, including in the more than 215 countries and destinations where Un-carrier customers on Go5G plans have free international high-speed data. Samsung A36 5G is available online starting Fri., Mar. 26.

For more details on T-Mobile's offers, please visit: www.t-mobile.com/offers.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Phone Offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $499.99 – Pixel 9a 128GB). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, new line ($60+/mo. w/ AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) or trade-in (e.g., Google Pixel) required; trade-in terms & conditions apply. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $500 via bill credits; line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Fastest based onanalysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data of national Speed Score results incorporating 5G download and upload speeds for 2H 2024. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

