From Screen to Spoon: How Your Phone Can Turn You Into a Master Chef

In a world where your phone is as essential as a chef’s knife, the latest devices and technology can help you uplevel your cooking skills. From trying quirky viral recipes to using artificial intelligence (AI) all while connected to America’s largest and fastest 5G network, here are eight ways your device can become your new sous-chef — on top of being your own personal assistant.

Learn From the Pros

Sign up for virtual cooking classes or workshops to sharpen your skills and learn new recipes. Many professional chefs and culinary schools offer a mix of increasingly popular live streamed or pre-recorded online courses that you can follow from the comfort of your kitchen.

Now Trending

As a culinary playground, the internet also serves up tons of viral recipes such as shrimp sushi bake cups and bubble potato pillows.

Cooking recipes are the most popular form of influencer-created social media content, according to a 2024 report from Snap and IPG Magna. They’re as much about fun as they are about the fails (anyone remember raindrop cakes?), so don’t be afraid to grab your apron, fire up your phone and get ready to cook (and maybe giggle) your way through the latest internet food fads.

Tasty Apps

Cooking apps are like having a tech-savvy sous-chef who gives you recipe ideas and always knows the right measurements. These apps not only help you get the ratios right but also remind you when to preheat the oven — because who hasn’t forgotten that step?

Not sure where to start? Listen to a pro: Model and influencer Chrissy Teigen, who is also a best-selling cookbook author, food TV host and owner of a cookware line, says her go-to apps are New York Times Cooking, America’s Test Kitchen and Tasty.

If you’re juggling apps while multitasking pans and chopping onions, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup has got your back with cross action apps. With this function, Google Gemini acts as your personal assistant, letting you knock out multiple tasks with one ask. It’s all about multitasking like a Michelin-star chef.

High Tech for Low Pressure

Samsung’s Galaxy AI, available on the entire S25 lineup, can give you recipe ideas based on what you currently have in your kitchen. Just snap a photo of your fridge or pantry, and Galaxy AI will analyze the ingredients, suggest recipes and give you step-by-step instructions. Cool, right?

And get this — if you find a picture of a beautiful food plate online, Samsung’s updated Circle to Search lets you find the source and even recipes so you can recreate it at home. All it takes is one press and hold and then circling what you’d like to look up. Plus, Galaxy AI lets you easily translate content — like webpages and live phone calls — from different languages. So why not binge on everything from bagels to beignets?

Pump Up the Jams

Want to set the mood for a legendary culinary concert? Spotify and other streaming platforms can easily suggest a playlist that might just help you make magic. Or, if you prefer podcasts, press play on your favorite foodie show for some culinary inspiration.

Get the Perfect Pic

Got your masterpiece? Time to show it off — you’ve earned it. Taking pictures of your dishes can turn your kitchen into a mini food photo studio, and all you need is the latest mobile device to do it right. There’s a reason influencers like to say the phone eats first: #Food is the most popular hashtag on Instagram, with more than 250 million posts on the platform.

Pro tip: The Samsung Galaxy S25 phones can spoon-feed you a great photo with portrait-mode shots that rival high-end cameras, adjusting the camera settings for the ideal exposure and clarity, sharpening details and boosting colors after the shot. The Night Video with Audio Eraser feature captures content in vibrant detail, even in low light if you’re cooking for a romantic candle-lit dinner, and minimizes unwanted sounds. Plus, get love from your family and friends on your latest kitchen concoctions with RCS messaging, which now allows you to send high-resolution photos and videos more easily across platforms.

Know When to Order In

All great chefs have a backup plan, and takeout from delivery apps can go a long way to saving a dinner party. With online food delivery revenues cooking up an estimated $350 billion in the U.S. in 2024, it’s clear you’re not alone, so don’t sweat it if your recipe doesn’t work.

To make your cooking journey truly delicious, don’t forget to explore Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup.

Bon appétit!

