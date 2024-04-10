T-Mobile Launches in Sam’s Club as Exclusive In-Club Wireless Provider

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 10, 2024 — T-Mobile gives Sam’s Club a splash of magenta! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it’s expanding its retail presence by launching in nearly all Sam’s Club locations as the membership chain’s exclusive in-club wireless provider. Now, new and existing Sam’s Club members can shop the latest T-Mobile devices and plans, as well as T-Mobile 5G Home and Business Internet, directly with T-Mobile’s award-winning Mobile Experts.

“At T-Mobile, we are committed to being the best in the world at connecting customers to their world as we strive to deliver the best network, the best experience and the best value,” said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group, T-Mobile. “We’re excited for Sam's Club to join our strategic portfolio of national retailers to reach customers where they regularly shop. As Sam’s Club’s exclusive in-club wireless provider, we’ll give consumers and small businesses greater access to T-Mobile's incredible value and award-winning service, on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network.”

“Teaming up with T-Mobile reflects our commitment to provide high-quality products and services at an exceptional value to our members,” said Clint Gill, SVP of Technology, Entertainment and Office at Sam’s Club. “T-Mobile’s offering helps elevate the overall value we deliver, ensuring not only competitive prices, but also accessibility to the largest and fastest 5G network, as well as an excellent customer experience within our clubs.”

T-Mobile x Sam’s Club Offers

Starting today, Sam’s Club members can now score some of the same great deals available at T-Mobile stores at Sam’s Club, such as up to $1,000 off select devices with eligible trade-in on Go5G Plus / Go5G Business Plus or Go5G Next / Go5G Business Next, plus additional member value — including free shipping on every T-Mobile order. Always.

Sam’s Club Plus members who switch to the Un-carrier (or add a new line) and pick up a device will receive a $60 Sam’s Club eGift card to spend at Sam’s Club every year they’re with T-Mobile and maintain their Plus membership. The eGift card can be used for anything including membership. That’s like getting a Sam’s Club Plus membership for just $50 a year (regularly priced at $110/year)!

For all the offers available now for T-Mobile and T-Mobile for Business (up to 12 lines) customers at Sam’s Club retail locations, whether members are looking to switch, trade-up for a new device or add a line, head to samsclub.com/tmobile.

T-Mobile’s Award-Winning Support Now in Nearly all Sam’s Club Retail Locations

On top of all the savings and perks, every member will now be able to shop directly with T-Mobile’s award-winning Mobile Experts in Sam’s Club! The Un-carrier has received the top spot in J.D. Power’s Wireless Customer Care Study an impressive 27 times — more than any other wireless provider — a testament to T-Mobile’s continuous dedication to delivering best-in-class, personalized customer support every day of the year. Now, Sam’s Club members will be able to experience the best customer support team in the industry, at their local club!

The Perks of Being an Un-carrier Customer

There’s never been a better time for Sam’s Club members to seize the Un-carrier life! Only T-Mobile customers get VIP treatment with Magenta Status, including one-of-a-kind premium deals and experiences with some of the biggest brands including Hilton, Hertz, Dollar and more — all while enjoying the best value-packed plans in wireless. Plus, customers get access to the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us and free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV every year, along with free in-flight Wi-Fi, high-speed data abroad, Scam Shield protection, exclusive deals and freebies every week through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. Magenta Status all adds up to over $1,500 in added value every year — JUST for being a T-Mobile customer.

T-Mobile for Business customers score too with perks like premium business travel benefits valued at over $400 and solutions like Secure Wi-Fi and Microsoft 365 on Us. And, T-Mobile customers get to enjoy this industry-leading value at no extra cost, on top of America’s largest, fastest, most awarded 5G network.

All new and existing T-Mobile customers, including T-Mobile for Business (up to 12 lines), with a Sam’s Club membership can now go to nearly all Sam’s Club locations to shop. To learn more about the latest devices and plans available at T-Mobile, head here. For a list of Sam’s Club locations, visit www.samsclub.com/locator and check out the Sam’s Club announcement of today’s news here.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Qualifying credit & eligible line(s) required. If you have canceled mobile lines in past 90 days, reactivate them first. Up to $1,000 Off: Via 24 monthly bill credits with eligible trade-in. $60 Annual Sam’s Club e-Gift Card: Requires online registration and redemption within 30 days of activating qualifying new line and device purchase with finance agreement followed by 90-day service validation and 3 week fulfillment time. See sales rep or visit samsclub.com/tmobile for more details.

