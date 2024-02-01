T-Mobile Awarded #1 in Customer Care by J.D. Power in 13th Consecutive Win… Over a Span of 6 Years

BELLEVUE, Wash. — February 1, 2024 — Another one! The Un-carrier is once again crowned for its customer experience – for the 13th consecutive time in SIX years. Today, J.D. Power announces that T-Mobile received the top spot for customer care among mobile network operators (MNOs) in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study — Volume 1.

Six years of straight wins means 2190 days of T-Mobile delivering top-tier customer service … that’s like an undergraduate AND master’s degree length of happy customers.

The win for best customer service experience from J.D. Power underscores T-Mobile's continuous dedication to delivering a best-in-class, personalized customer support and follows the evolution of Team of Experts and 2022 rollout of its Total Experience model, which combines Care, Retail and Network teams and aligns them geographically to best serve customers. This marks T-Mobile's 27th overall win, further establishing the Un-carrier as J.D. Power's most awarded brand for wireless customer care among mobile network operators.

The J.D. Power Customer Care Study evaluates customer experience across three service platforms: phone, store and digital (website/app). T-Mobile received a score of 834, 9 points higher than the segment average for mobile network operators. T-Mobile continues to change wireless for good and the Un-carrier is proud to be the top choice for the 13th time in a row!

For more information about T-Mobile's J.D. Power rankings, visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2024006.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study: Mobile Network Operator Segment: T-Mobile: 2021 (V1 & V2); U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Studies: 2023 (V1 & V2), 2022-2018 (V1 & V2), 2016 (V1), 2015 (V2), 2014 (V2), 2011 (V1), 2010 (V2), 2009 (V1 & Tied in V2), 2008 (V1), 2007 (V1 & V2), 2006 (V1 & V2), 2005 & 2004

T-Mobile has ranked #1 in customer service more times than any other mobile network operator in the J.D. Power 2011- 2023 and 2024 V1 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Studies which measures satisfaction among customers who had a customer care experience with their carrier. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com