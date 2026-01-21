Reaching for the Stars

Inspiration pushes us beyond the horizon. Innovation carries us even further — to the skies, revealing a whole new world of possibility. A world where staying connected with loved ones becomes limitless.

Somewhere deep in the Rocky Mountains, a mom sends a “made it!” text with a photo to her kids to let them know she safely arrived at a trailhead. In rural Texas, a dad shoots off a WhatsApp voice memo from a remote jobsite to tell his family he misses them but will be home soon. During the California wildfires, those in danger and dire need of help still receive life-saving emergency alerts even though local cell towers are down.

The phone they use? If you have a popular smartphone from the last four years, then it is likely the same one you have in your pocket right now.

It’s the network that’s different.

No matter how far off the beaten track you are, T-Satellite with Starlink is delivering next-level connectivity for more than 150,000 Americans every day, in places where coverage was never thought possible. It’s a first-of-its-kind technology quite literally placed into the hands of customers in record time — and now it’s even powering data on 34 apps, so you can depend on things like WhatsApp, Google Maps and AllTrails to keep you and your loved ones safe while hiking, mountain biking or exploring other places your adventures take you.

Go for Launch

Back in 2022, when T-Mobile and SpaceX first announced their plan to bring satellite connectivity to regular smartphones, one YouTube commenter summed up the moment better than any headline:

“Why do I have a feeling this is the first step to a huge thing in telecommunications and cellphones that we don’t necessarily realize yet?”

The decision to create a direct-to-cell service using hundreds of Starlink’s low-orbit satellites marked a giant leap forward in T-Mobile’s ultimate vision: redefining what connectivity means by keeping people connected, even across the 500,000 square miles of the U.S. where traditional cell towers can’t reach.

As T-Mobile’s then CEO Mike Sievert put it at the time, “The biggest dead zone buster ever.”

Fast forward to 2025, when a troop of seven Girl Scouts and their leaders set off on an overnight wilderness hike. Quickly, that fun adventure took a turn for the worse when one girl fell into a canyon and hit her head, losing consciousness.

Thankfully, because of T-Satellite, one of the group members was able to text 911, changing a rescue operation that could have taken days to one of a few minutes — and that dead zone buster into a lifesaver.

Since the service launched, millions of messages have been sent and automatically received, showing that people outside dead zones can still reach T-Satellite users and that T-Satellite users can get messages out when it matters most.

Hear Oscar-winning adventurer Jimmy Chin and others share how T-Satellite has changed the landscape of connectivity in all areas of their lives.

Dynamic Kickoff

As stars like Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper took to their swank suites, the other 128 million of us tuning in at home for the annual Big Game last February took in a spectacle that rivaled the halftime show.

T-Mobile unveiled its now-iconic ad announcing something unheard of: an opportunity to test out free satellite connectivity for everyone, on the compatible phone they already owned. Oh yeah, even for AT&T and Verizon customers.

The spot didn’t just break through, it blew up. The ad drove 12.6 times more engagement than the average Big Game commercial, and nearly 2 million people signed up for the T-Satellite beta, including tens of thousands of customers with AT&T and Verizon.

Suddenly, the promise of T-Satellite was real. Over 1 million messages were being sent in national parks, on backroads and in remote corners of the country where traditional coverage used to vanish. From hikers on the Appalachian Trail to a family living on the backroads in Oklahoma, the satellite connectivity didn’t just work. It worked automatically. In fact, T-Satellite delivered three times more incoming messages than people sent because it automatically connects, even when they didn’t know they were off the grid.

“We believed the real value of satellite wasn’t just emergency access — it was everyday access,” said Mike Katz, T-Mobile’s Chief Business and Product Officer. In June of 2025, T-Mobile officially became America’s Best Network, and CEO Srini Gopalan, then Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the company’s plan to keep pushing forward.

“T-Mobile’s network is about two years ahead of Verizon and AT&T,” Gopalan said, “and that lead is only going to expand.”

Because, for other wireless providers, the sky may be the limit. But for T-Mobile, it’s just the beginning of a whole new era.

In July 2025, T-Satellite officially launched, and was immediately available on most modern smartphones.

To showcase T-Satellite’s heavenly capabilities, YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober teamed up with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin for an off-the-grid adventure through the North Cascades, a vast alpine wilderness miles beyond T-Mobile’s headquarters in Bellevue, Washington. Its rugged terrain made it virtually impossible to receive a cell signal before T-Satellite.

The video documenting the journey racked up more than 6 million views, as people watched in real time how a regular smartphone could still connect in one of the most remote places in America. In a recent follow-up interview, Chin said he was “stoked” when he first heard about T-Satellite, saying it’s a game-changer poised to revolutionize the way he works by allowing him to push farther into wild, remote places while staying safe, connected and able to keep in touch with those dearest to him along the way: “Being able to talk to my kids is really important to me.”

“T-Satellite is more than a product — it’s a promise fulfilled,” said John Saw, T-Mobile’s President of Technology and Chief Technology Officer. “After six months in beta with nearly 2 million users on board, T-Satellite was already delivering real value for people in hard-to-reach places,” as Chin and Rober attested, “and this is just the beginning. We’ve hit the next level in our efforts to eliminate mobile dead zones.”

Rapid Response

Sometimes the most powerful technology isn’t the kind you notice. Sometimes it’s the kind that’s just there when it matters most.

That’s what T-Satellite became in its early days of beta: not just a new product, but a lifeline. The Federal Communications Commision (FCC) approved the service for emergency use during Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the fall of 2024 and again during the California wildfires in early 2025. With networks down, T-Satellite delivered over half a million messages that otherwise would never have gone through.

In the middle of a flood. On the edge of a wildfire. Deep in the backcountry. It was there — helping people stay connected when traditional networks couldn’t.

“Believing in an idea is one thing,” said Katz. “Seeing it make a difference in real lives is another.”

For T-Mobile’s Emergency Response teams, that mission is deeply personal. When driving into disaster zones, carrying essential gear where towers are down or power is out, they say these tools let them act faster than ever.

“I’ve supported recovery efforts in the Carolinas and the LA wildfires, and I’m proud to work for a company helping people stay connected when it counts most,” said Luis Reyes, Vice President of Field Engineering for the West Region.

T-Mobile’s field teams now deploy with AI-powered cell towers, drones, Wi-Fi trailers and charging stations. They also have state-of-the-art satellite trucks that can provide instant connectivity.

With up to 30,000 daily T-Satellite users during the beta test period, the headlines wowed, but the most powerful proof came from people in need. During wildfires and hurricanes, over 1 million people connected through T-Satellite with over 650,000 SMS messages and more than 200 Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) sent to all eligible devices, regardless of primary carrier.

T-Satellite During the Moments When It Matters Most In the Los Angeles wildfires last year alone, over 410,000 people were able to communicate with loved ones thanks to more than 250,000 messages and 157 emergency alerts delivered.

In the Texas floods in 2025, nearly 94,000 people connected and exchanged 287,000 texts while 125 emergency alerts were also delivered.

During the 2025 Oregon wildfires, 6,800 people were able to connect thanks to more than 24,000 SMS messages and seven emergency alerts via T-Satellite.

Behind these numbers are real moments — firefighters sharing location pins with crews, families receiving alerts to evacuate, people in their most vulnerable moments reaching out for help.

The company also announced in addition to its text-to-911 services available via terrestrial cell towers, it’s taken its text-to-911 feature built within T-Satellite and made it available — for free with a simple signup — to any person with a satellite-compatible smartphone. Quite simply, T-Mobile has made sure 911 access is available to as many people as possible nearly anywhere in the 500,000 square miles of the U.S. if they have a view of the sky.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all in disaster recovery,” said Stacy Tindell, T-Mobile’s Senior Director of National Operations. “You need a lot of different tools in the kit to respond and satellite has been a game-changer.”

From Beta to Data (There’s an App for That)

As of last October, T-Satellite isn’t just delivering messages — it’s powering data for optimized satellite apps that help people navigate, share, explore and stay informed. Whether you’re miles into the mountains, off-grid in the desert or caught in a coverage gap during a storm, essential apps can be used.

Now people can live, work, explore and stay safe in places where traditional connection used to vanish. The service works on hundreds of smartphones and dozens of apps like WhatsApp, AllTrails, AccuWeather, Google Maps, T-Life, X and others that have been optimized for satellite, and there are no extra steps. No setup. No pointing your phone at the sky. Just open your app — and go.

“We’ve got the most towers, the best spectrum and the most advanced network technology,” Gopalan explained. “This is how we’re transforming what it means to be connected — and we won’t stop building, innovating and pushing the boundaries of what wireless can be.”

The Future of Data-driven Decisions

So now, think back to that troop of seven Girl Scouts and their leaders. Did their story end in a successful rescue with T-Satellite’s help? Yes. But more importantly, will they be ready to head back into the wilderness they love? Absolutely. Because now, they won’t just have a lifeline. They will have access to satellite-powered tools to plan their route, share their location and stay connected every step of the way, all on the phones already in their pockets.

Wherever the adventure takes you, if you can see the sky, you’re connected. And that changes everything.

Learn more about T-Satellite.