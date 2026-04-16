T‑Mobile Fuels Small Businesses as they Grow

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 16, 2026 — T-Mobile is kicking off small business week now! Starting today, new business customers who activate 15 or more lines on SuperMobile will receive a $100 activation credit for each new line — that’s $1,500 for 15 lines or $5,000 for 50! And, in celebration of the big impact small businesses have in communities across the nation, five businesses will be selected to participate in T-Mobile’s Small Business Momentum Workshop. These winners — and other new SuperMobile customers — join businesses like Sugar Plum Chocolates and Morrison’s Outdoor Adventures using reliable connectivity to power and grow every day.

Supporting Customers Where Their Business Takes Them

Designed for how small businesses operate, T-Mobile’s SuperMobile plan combines reliable connectivity with built-in protections and satellite messaging designed to help teams stay connected where work happens. Sugar Plum Chocolates and Morrison’s Outdoor Adventures serve different markets and operate in very different environments, but both rely on dependable connectivity that helps keep business moving.

Sugar Plum Chocolates: No Room for Downtime

Sugar Plum Chocolates began in 1995 as a small family table operation started by Neil Edley and his mother, Frann. Today, the 25-person team ships handcrafted chocolates nationwide, serving everyday customers and corporate clients. Timing is critical. Orders tied to birthdays, holidays and corporate events come with real deadlines and during peak seasons like Valentine’s Day, shipments and customer calls surge all at once.

Before switching to T-Mobile, Edley says connectivity could be unpredictable. There were dropped calls, limited support hours and even a multi-day phone outage during an important business trip. For a business managing time-sensitive orders, that kind of disruption risked missed deliveries and disappointed customers. After moving to SuperMobile, Edley says the biggest difference has been reliability.

“We used to have moments where calls were dropped or there was no service and we’d ask, ‘Is the phone even going to work today?’ Now it just does,” Edley said. “During our busiest weeks, every minute counts, so it’s nice not having to think about it. I was in Germany for business recently and didn’t have a single dropped call. I could still check in with my team and customers like I was right back in the shop.”

For Sugar Plum Chocolates, reliable connectivity helps ensure every order — and every celebration — arrives on time.

Morrison’s Outdoor Adventures: Connection Beyond the Trail

Morrison’s Outdoor Adventures operates in places where wireless connectivity usually stops. Founded by certified four-wheel drive instructor Mike Morrison and his wife Sarah, the family-owned company leads off-road training and guided overlanding trips across remote forests throughout the East Coast where cellular coverage can disappear entirely. For Morrison’s Outdoor Adventures, staying connected means staying prepared. Before switching carriers, Morrison and his team often had to drive miles just to find a signal.

“If we needed to coordinate something or call for help, sometimes we had to leave the trail and drive until we could get service,” Morrison said. “That’s not something you want when you’re responsible for a group of vehicles in the woods.”

In summer 2025, Morrison’s moved to SuperMobile for broader coverage and built-in satellite messaging designed to work beyond traditional cellular range. The impact became clear during the first real test.

“On one trail where I’ve never been able to text or call, I sent a message that actually went through,” Morrison said. “That’s when it really clicked for us. With T-Satellite built into SuperMobile, we can stay connected to texts, WhatsApp, AccuWeather and more even when we’re far off the grid. When you’re responsible for people out there, that peace of mind makes a huge difference.”

Whether it’s a chocolate maker managing a surge of holiday orders or an outdoor guide leading families miles off the grid, small businesses depend on connectivity they don’t have to think about to help them serve their customers and thrive.

Learn more about SuperMobile here: www.t-mobile.com/business/plans/supermobile

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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to owners (who are the age of majority in their state) of Eligible Small Businesses validly organized as of Dec. 2025, with 10 or more and 999 or fewer employees, in 50 U.S., DC, PR, & USVI. Begins at 7 a.m. PT on 4/16/26, ends at 5 p.m. PT on 6/10/26. Limit 1 Entry. Subj. to Official Rules. For complete eligibility requirements, how to enter and full rules: https://www.t-mobile.com/business/small-midsize-business 5 Prizes, Total ARV: $103,570. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: T-Mobile USA, Inc., Administrator: The Marketing Store Worldwide, L.P., 345 N. Morgan Street, Suite 1000, Chicago, IL 60607. $100/line for 15+ lines: With 10 monthly bill credits. Limited-time; subject to change. Qualifying credit, port-in, business account, and 15+ lines of eligible service ($45+/mo. w/ AutoPay; plus taxes & fees) required. Restore lines canceled in past 90 days before adding qualifying line. Lines with promo must be active and in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 3-4 bill cycles from fulfillment of offer requirements. May not be combined with some offers, discounts and promos. T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite optimized apps available with compatible device in most outdoor areas where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

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