T‑Mobile Reinvents Business Internet from the Ground Up and the Sky Down with ‘SuperBroadband’

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 28, 2026 — The new era of business internet is out of this world! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled SuperBroadband, a revolutionary business internet solution that brings together the largest nationwide 5G Advanced network and Starlink Broadband to deliver ultimate redundancy, unmatched coverage and simplified operations for businesses nationwide.

Already, industry leaders across hospitality, retail, healthcare and oil and gas sectors are using SuperBroadband to simplify and strengthen the resiliency of their operations.

“Across our destinations — many in some of the most remote and complex environments in the country — connectivity has traditionally been inconsistent and difficult to scale, creating real challenges for both our operators and our guests,” said Dimple Jethani, CIO, Aramark Destinations. “With SuperBroadband, we have the opportunity to bring a resilient, always-on foundation with built-in redundancy and a single, standardized approach, so our teams can focus less on managing networks and more on delivering seamless, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

SuperBroadband is defined by three key advantages:

Ultimate redundancy: Powered by America’s fastest 5G internet and integrated with Starlink, SuperBroadband gives businesses the ultimate redundancy. Two independent pathways — 5G and Starlink — work together to keep organizations online through virtually all outages and disruptions.

Powered by America’s fastest 5G internet and integrated with Starlink, SuperBroadband gives businesses the ultimate redundancy. Two independent pathways — 5G and Starlink — work together to keep organizations online through virtually all outages and disruptions. Unmatched coverage: T-Mobile expanded its unlimited 5G Business Internet to millions of new business locations. Now, SuperBroadband — integrated with Starlink — extends this footprint even further, to effectively every business location in America. In fact, SuperBroadband is the first nationwide broadband solution to reach every ZIP code in the U.S.

T-Mobile expanded its unlimited 5G Business Internet to millions of new business locations. Now, SuperBroadband — integrated with Starlink — extends this footprint even further, to effectively every business location in America. In fact, SuperBroadband is the first nationwide broadband solution to reach every ZIP code in the U.S. Unprecedented simplicity: SuperBroadband is delivered as a fully managed, nationwide service. A singular broadband experience — delivered through one contract and one bill — with defined service levels, a financially backed 99.99% uptime guarantee and end-to-end support from T-Mobile for Business.

“Connectivity shouldn’t stop where your business starts,” said André Almeida, President of Growth and Emerging Businesses, T-Mobile. “With SuperBroadband, we’re not just improving broadband — we’re redefining it. We’ve built a solution that’s resilient by design, available everywhere it counts and simple to deploy, use and scale. This is about taking the complexity out of connectivity and replacing it with virtually unbreakable connectivity to inspire confidence, so businesses of any size can focus on outcomes, not obstacles.”

Legacy Business Internet Is Broken

Businesses have to deal with inconsistent reliability, limited coverage and too much complexity. Let’s start with the basics. Reliability isn’t optional for businesses — it’s mission-critical. Even minutes of downtime can carry a steep price, with losses averaging more than $100,000 per hour across industries, according to IDC1. To protect against this, many organizations have been forced to add a second ISP for redundancy. But that only works if a second provider is available. Businesses in remote and rural areas are often underserved by legacy ISPs operating as regional monopolies, leaving gaps where entire ZIP codes are beyond the reach of traditional or wired providers.

And for organizations with multiple locations, finding and managing primary and backup providers introduces complexity — a lot of it. One study found that enterprise businesses could have more than 20 different ISPs servicing their locations.

For far too long, these businesses have been burdened with stitching together regional and local internet providers, incompatible hardware, and disparate management tools from multiple vendors. Each with separate contracts, rate plans and support models. It’s a logistical nightmare. And for small and medium-sized businesses without the time or IT capacity to manage this complexity, reliable connectivity can feel out of reach.

SuperBroadband Is Here to Help Solve All of This

SuperBroadband rewrites the rules of connectivity, shattering conventions that have long defined business internet. Uniting America’s largest 5G network with Starlink — the world’s largest low-Earth orbit satellite fleet — it provides connectivity without compromise.

First, it helps businesses stay online through virtually all outages and disruptions with independent 5G and Starlink pathways that deliver built-in redundancy beyond legacy solutions. Outdoor 5G equipment enhances signal strength and extends access to T-Mobile’s network, while advanced routers bring connections together into a single, resilient solution. SuperBroadband then intelligently orchestrates 5G and Starlink in real time to maintain uptime and performance without manual intervention. This is supported by Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions’ NetCloud Manager for centralized control of the latest Ericsson Cradlepoint routers and outdoor adapters. As the portfolio evolves, T-Mobile will expand its ecosystem with partners like Inseego, providing enterprise wireless broadband and edge connectivity solutions that give customers greater choice and flexibility.

Then, there’s unmatched coverage. Enabled by thousands of satellites, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband — giving SuperBroadband the reach to keep businesses connected even in the most remote and rural areas. In fact, SuperBroadband extends coverage to effectively every business location in America.

Finally, there’s simplicity. Because connectivity is only as powerful as the experience behind it, SuperBroadband is delivered as a fully managed service. A singular nationwide broadband experience — delivered through one contract and one bill — with defined nationwide service levels and end-to-end support from T-Mobile for Business. Installation and field services are supported by Acuative, enabling nationwide deployment at scale.

Plus, businesses gain visibility and control across their entire network through T-Platform. This unified portfolio platform provides a centralized management experience for SuperBroadband deployments, including real-time insights into hardware, performance, usage and health, along with backup readiness and failover events. With T-Platform, businesses can seamlessly monitor connectivity, manage resilience and maintain continuity — all from a single, unified portal.

This means that large enterprises can deploy their IT teams on projects that are more strategic than connectivity, and smaller businesses can finally access the kind of reliability and support that has only been available to the largest customers in the past. The democratization of business broadband is here.

“Integrating Starlink with T-Mobile 5G brings reliable, high-performance broadband to businesses with mission-critical operations where downtime costs thousands per hour,” said Jason Fritch, Vice President of Starlink Enterprise Sales, SpaceX. “Setup is quick and easy, delivering immediate productivity even in the most remote locations. Uniting T-Mobile 5G with Starlink helps keep operations running when other paths fail and extends connectivity to millions of new locations.”

“Connectivity is no longer just about access — it’s about assurance,” said Matt Cook, Chief Sales Officer at Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions. “What we’ve built with T-Mobile is a system designed for continuous operations, where networks work together seamlessly to maintain uptime and performance. This is how we move beyond redundancy to true always-on connectivity, giving businesses the confidence to operate without disruption.”

Availability

SuperBroadband is ready to power businesses today, ushering in a new era of business internet. SuperBroadband supports a wide range of use cases, from single-site businesses to complex, multi-location organizations. Every option includes integrated Starlink connectivity, providing built-in resiliency, simplicity and scale to help ensure continuous performance.

SuperBroadband represents T-Mobile for Business’s boldest step yet in redefining business internet. It’s the answer to the frustrations that have defined business broadband for too long — less downtime, fewer blind spots, no more ISP whack-a-mole. Just one partner and one promise: your business stays connected.

Learn more about SuperBroadband at: www.t-mobile.com/business/business-internet/superbroadband

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1“The Business Impact of Downtime Across Operational Segments”, IDC, September 2024

Fastest 5G Internet: Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025. All rights reserved. Uptime Guarantee: Available in areas with both T-Mobile 5G business internet and Starlink coverage. Guarantee is applicable to connectivity at customer’s business location and is independent of any network-wide performance measures. One guarantee per month for a single, continuous loss of connectivity at customer’s business location of at least 4.3 minutes (excluding interruptions caused by planned network and/or device maintenance, power outages, customer-initiated configuration changes or deviation from original equipment installation, switching time between 5G and Starlink connections, and any other events outside T-Mobile’s control). Notify T-Mobile within 14 days of the service interruption for credit equal to 20% of base monthly service cost, excluding cost for any add-ons. T-Mobile will determine whether a qualifying service interruption occurred at customer’s business location. Requires eligible SuperBroadband service and account in good standing that was receiving service at the time the interruption began. Bill credits will be applied within 1 – 2 billing cycles after redemption.

About T-Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value, and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.