Mint Mobile Launches $45 Home Internet + Wireless Bundle to Help You Finally Break Up with Big Cable

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 7, 2026 — Mint Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a new way for people to finally break up with their overpriced internet and wireless providers without needing a long talk, a contract or a complicated exit strategy.

Introducing Mint’s “Unf*! Your Bills” bundle (we said fox), which gets customers a full year of 5G Home MINTernet and unlimited premium wireless for $45/month. That’s not a typo. It’s just what happens when you remove the usual Big Cable nonsense. The new offer is designed to do one simple thing: give people a better, simpler and more affordable alternative to the confusing pricing, surprise fees and “how is this my bill?” moments that have defined traditional cable internet for decades.

“Big Cable has had a pretty good run charging people whatever they want and calling it a promotion,” said Scott Venuti, GM of Home MINTernet at Mint Mobile. “We figured it was time to offer something radically different, like one clear price that doesn’t slowly morph into something horrifying.”

A Bundle That Actually Sparks Joy

To help introduce the new offer, Mint teamed up with global tidying expert Marie Kondo because nothing sparks less joy than your monthly internet bill. In a new campaign launching alongside the offer, Kondo and Mint’s Ryan Reynolds take on the frustration of cable bills and introduce a simpler alternative: paying way less and not being mad about it.

What Customers Get

Unlimited premium wireless on America’s largest, fastest and most advanced 5G network

5G Home MINTernet with unlimited, fast, reliable internet

$45/month total (with upfront annual payment)

No extra equipment fees

No technician or appointments required

Save $300/year vs. standard pricing

5-Year No Bill Creep Guarantee … because your bill shouldn’t age like Chunky Style Milk

Customers can also add a second unlimited phone line for $15/month (meaning you can get 5G Home MINTernet and two lines of unlimited premium wireless for $60/month)

Americans are overpaying Big Cable for internet … and it’s time to change that. The average U.S. household pays more than $70 per month for home internet, with many plans exceeding $100 and prices that often rise over time due to fees and rate hikes. Mint’s approach flips that model: no contracts, no surprise increases and no confusing bundles that somehow cost more when you “save”.

“Cable companies have mastered the art of making simple things complicated and expensive,” Venuti added. “We’ve mastered the art of doing the opposite. And occasionally making jokes about it.”

Home MINTernet is the modern alternative to Big Cable, delivering a simpler, more transparent experience that puts customers back in control. Because at the end of the day, your internet bill shouldn’t make you say “what the f—”… (we said fox, again).

For more information, visit mintmobile.com/5g-home-internet.

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Upfront payment of $540 (equivalent to $45/mo.) for 12-month plans & Auto Renew required (additional upfront payment of $180 for a second unlimited phone line); taxes & fees extra. Delivered via 5G cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks. Over 50GB/mo. may slow when our network is busy (over 1TB/mo. on MINTernet). Not available in all areas. Loaned Gateway device subject to non-return fee. 5-Year No Bill Creep Guarantee means we won’t change the price of talk, text, and 5G data on our network for at least 5 years while you are on an eligible plan; taxes & fees excluded. See mintmobile.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

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