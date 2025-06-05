Crazy Deal Alert! Get Unlimited Premium Wireless from Mint Mobile and the New Samsung Galaxy S25 for $30/Month

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 5, 2025 — What’s better than unlimited premium wireless at an unbeatable price? Getting unlimited premium wireless and a kick-a$$ phone at an unbeatable price. Mint Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that, starting today at noon PT, new customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 with Galaxy AI and unlimited premium wireless on the nation’s largest 5G network for $30 a month. This is Mint’s best phone deal ever and is a game-changer in an industry where most phone deals require customers to sign up for service that costs two to three times as much. With this incredible deal, customers get two years of unlimited service and an amazing phone as long as they sign up by July 31!

This milestone offer celebrates a major evolution in messaging for Mint customers, as Rich Communication Services (RCS) — the next-gen messaging standard — can now work for Mint customers regardless of which phone they have. That means anyone can “like” messages, send high-resolution videos and participate in group chats, regardless of which device they are using.

Check out what Mint Mobile’s very own Ryan Reynolds had to say about the news:

“When we brought this idea to our finance team, they thought we were joking,” said Andrew Fried, CMO at Mint Mobile. “Unlimited data and the incredible Samsung Galaxy S25 for just $30/month seemed impossible, but here we are. And now, because of RCS, you can fully embrace those green text bubbles in the group chat. So this is the perfect time to get one of the most advanced Android devices in the market at an unbeatable price on the nation’s largest 5G network.”

What Is RCS — and Why It Matters

RCS allows all devices to experience the latest messaging capabilities irrespective of what operating system they are on. That includes:

Typing indicators and read receipts

High-res image and video sharing

Smarter, real-time group chats

End-to-end encryption (on supported platforms)

For Mint Mobile users, this means no more switching apps or dealing with incompatible texting experiences — just smooth, modern messaging that works across the board.

So that’s it. An unbeatable deal. A better experience. And it’s one more reason Mint Mobile isn’t just the smarter choice — it’s an obvious one. Not to mention, customers get to enjoy even more incredible benefits like free roaming in Canada, free mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling and so much more, making Mint the ultimate no-brainer wireless solution.

Starting today, June 5 at noon PT, find more information at mintmobile.com.

Limited time new customer offer. Requires port-in & upfront payment of $720 (equivalent to $30/mo.) for 24 months of service & device purchase or available device financing to qualified customers; after 24 months, plan renews at standard rate. Taxes & fees extra. Unlimited customers using >35GB may experience lower speeds when network is busy. Video @ 480p. Additional terms apply. See mintmobile.com. Galaxy AI features by Samsung are free through 2025 and require Samsung account login.

*RCS is the latest in messaging. Availability of RCS varies by region and carrier. For cross-OS communication, all members must have RCS enabled. For Android, requires Google Messages. For iPhone, requires iOS 18 or later. Availability of features may vary by market and device. Encryption only available for Android to Android communications. Image quality may vary. Turn off “Send photos faster” within Google Messages Settings for higher resolution images. Read receipts and typing indicates only supported in 1:1 chats for cross-OS communication. Reactions only available for text messages; photos and videos are not supported for cross-OS communication.

