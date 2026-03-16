Need a Break This Tax Season? (Who Doesn’t!) Here’s a Solution for Some Peace of Mind

In households across the country, reminders are stacking up — a payment notification here, a higher-than-expected bill there. By the end of the month, it feels like costs are coming at you from every direction.

A recent survey commissioned by Metro by T-Mobile underscores this reality. One in 4 adults say they are struggling financially, while nearly 63% say managing expenses has gotten harder this year.

With tax season here, the pressure to make the numbers work feels even more immediate. For nearly 6 in 10 adults, this year will be less about indulgence and more about using refunds to pay off debt and cover essentials like their phone bill — which many say is a higher priority than transportation and healthcare costs.

For families making tough choices about where their money goes, staying connected isn’t optional. Metro knows that and is here to help make things a little easier this tax season.

Six Months. One Payment. No Surprises.

Metro is stepping up to help families maximize their returns. A new multi-month prepaid offer gives new customers the opportunity to pay $120 upfront for six months of service so they can lock in serious savings with 50% off Metro’s $40 Period plan. That means access to America’s Best Network and unlimited text, voice and data for just $20 per month — taxes and fees included. Bring your phone and shop online or in store.

According to the Metro survey, 54% of people find it stressful to manage their money right now, and 44% say predictable billing would give them room to finally breathe.

“We know people are being thoughtful about how they use their refunds this year. They’re prioritizing essentials, paying down bills and looking for more predictability in their monthly budgets,” says Karah Schmitz, Vice President of Consumer Prepaid Marketing, Metro at T-Mobile. “At Metro, we listen closely to our customers and understand that reliable, affordable wireless service isn’t a luxury, it’s essential. This offer is a simple, straightforward way to help people lock in savings, stretch a tax refund further and bring more peace of mind to monthly expenses.”

Where People Are Feeling It Most

Metro’s survey of 2,000 adults over 18 years of age throughout the U.S. found: 1 in 4 U.S. adults say they are struggling in their financial situation or find it very difficult.

About 63% say it’s harder to manage expenses this year.

About 30% don’t follow a budget, and about 40% say they follow a loose, mental budget.

54% say they find it stressful to manage their money right now, and 27% say it’s extremely stressful.

Lifestyle expert and Metro partner Vivian Fabiola (@vivianfabiolav) sees the financial pressure both online and in her local community. She says many families are looking for ways to turn short-term wins, like a tax refund, into longer-term stability.

“Everyone is just trying to manage the cost of absolutely everything,” Fabiola says. “There’s never a bad time to re-evaluate our finances, how we’re spending our money or proactively doing things that will set us up for future success.”

Perks Beyond Your Refund

Metro’s multi-month prepaid option — on top of the existing contract-free, 5-year price guarantee — offers relief by knowing exactly what you’re paying for with no surprises, Fabiola says.

Arrow Right Icon Metro really cares about the community, especially with clear, upfront pricing, which is huge. I appreciate that Metro is always straightforward with their pricing and that there’s no guesswork. What you see is what you pay. Vivian Fabiola

That mindset of allocating refunds from tax season can create a lasting impact for the rest of the year.

Instead of worrying about their phone bill, customers can enjoy Metro perks like T-Mobile Tuesdays’ weekly goodies and Scam Shield.

Says Fabiola: “You pay your bill and you’re stress-free for six months.”

To learn more, visit www.metrobyt-mobile.com or visit a Metro store near you.

If you use a lot of data, more than 35GB/mo., you may notice slower speeds when our network is busy. 5-year guarantee means we won’t change the price of talk, text, and 5G smartphone data on our network for at least 5 years while you are on an eligible plan. Exclusions apply.