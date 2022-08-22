A Word from Mike Sievert on T‑Mobile’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report 

T-Mobile’s mission is to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world. It is at the heart of who we are, driving our obsession to enable more people in more places to have access to the connectivity shaping virtually all aspects of modern life —and making it our priority to not leave anyone behind.

It goes without saying that the last few years have been challenging—for our customers, our employees, and society as a whole. And, when I look ahead, I see economic, political, and societal tides that will continue to test our resolve and spirit as a company, country, and as human beings living together in our shared world. But it’s also during these times that I’m more convinced about our mission than ever—because it’s our need for connection—to one another and to our community—that makes us human. And that’s what T-Mobile is all about—we connect people.

That’s why we are investing so heavily to further extend our unrivaled 5G leadership with our transformative network. It’s also why we are so proud of, and committed to, Project 10Million, our landmark five-year initiative to provide free or heavily subsidized connectivity to under-connected households with school-aged children across the U.S.

However, none of this comes to life without our employees, the heart and soul of our company and the key to our success. They are the passionate champions for our customers. They are diverse and engaged representatives of our communities. And it’s our employees who are the foundation of our iconic and vibrant Magenta culture.

Two years after our historic merger with Sprint, we continue to invest in the growth and well-being of our employees and the health of our culture. Foundational to this work is our long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. I am proud of the open, diverse, and “be you” culture that we foster at T-Mobile. And we are constantly striving to do more. This work remains a focus as we continue on our path to lead by example, put people first, and provide the best opportunities, within the best culture, to everyone that works at T-Mobile.

Finally, being in the business of connecting people comes with great responsibility. We are resolute in our commitment to operate responsibly, with integrity, and with a focus on the well-being of our communities and planet. I’m immensely proud that T-Mobile’s electricity is sourced from 100% renewable energy—a first for our industry. And in 2021 alone, we invested over $1.8B in order to strengthen our communities through funding and in-kind support.

As we enter a new era of Un-carrier, we’re committed to being an even greater force for good in wireless and the world in which we live. We know that we can’t be the best at connecting customers to their world without being prepared to change our industry, and the world, for the better. We didn’t earn our Un-carrier stripes by shying away from doing the right thing, and it’s why T-Mobile has pledged to use our expanded network, scale, and resources to deliver 5G for All and create a connected world where everyone can thrive.

