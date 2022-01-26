BELLEVUE, Wash. — Jan. 26, 2022 — T-Mobile continues to remove economic barriers to high-speed internet. To keep more income-insecure households connected and to broaden #5GforAll, T-Mobile is expanding its participation in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to Metro by T-Mobile.

Starting tomorrow, Jan. 27, new and existing eligible Metro by T-Mobile customers can get FREE wireless service with high-speed smartphone data OR get up to $30 off (up to $75 off for tribal lands) on all of Metro by T-Mobile’s smartphone plans with data — all have 5G access included on America’s largest 5G network at no extra charge and Scam Shield with free Scam ID, free Scam Block and free Caller ID. With the monthly ACP benefit applied to your account, you receive:

FREE unlimited calling and texting, and FREE 5GB of high-speed smartphone data

For just $10/month, get unlimited talk and text with up to 10GB high-speed smartphone data. Or get unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data when you activate through Walmart or switch to Metro by T-Mobile.

For just $20/month, get unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data, up to 5GB of high-speed hotspot data and 100GB of Google One cloud storage.

For just $30/month, get Metro by T-Mobile’s top plan with unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data; up to 15GB of high-speed hotspot data; 100GB Google One cloud storage and an Amazon Prime subscription ($12.99/month value).

Or existing Metro by T-Mobile customers can apply the ACP $30 monthly benefit to their current wireless plan with data.

Bridging the Digital Divide

T-Mobile is committed to bringing the power of the internet to everyone across America. T-Mobile Connect, the Un-carrier’s lowest priced plan ever, was launched right as the pandemic hit to help more people get and stay connected at just $15/month for unlimited talk and text, plus up to 2.5GB of high-speed data with 5G access included on capable devices and an annual upgrade of 500MB/year over the next four years — both at no extra cost. With Project 10Million, a $10.7 billion investment by T-Mobile to help close the Homework Gap, the Un-carrier offers free internet service and free mobile hotspots to under-connected households with eligible school-aged children, aiming to reach up to 10 million eligible households over five years. In addition, the Un-carrier has unleashed T-Mobile Home Internet, a broadband service available to more than 10 million rural households across the country.

How to Apply for ACP at Metro by T-Mobile

New and existing customers can get approved for the ACP through the National Verifier and then visit a Metro by T-Mobile store to apply the discount to their service. Existing customers who are approved by the National Verifier can also apply for their discount by going to metrobyt-mobile.com and My Account.

For more information on the ACP at Metro by T-Mobile, visit metrobyt-mobile.com.

If congested, the fraction of users > 35GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds and Metro customers may notice reduced speeds vs T‑Mobile due to prioritization. Video streams at up to 480p. Sales tax and regulatory fees are included in the monthly plan price. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a government program that reduces the customer’s broadband internet access service bill. One discount per eligible household and is non-transferable across households. Eligible consumers may obtain ACP service from any participating provider and may transfer their ACP benefit to another participating provider at any time. For details on the ACP program, visit https://www.fcc.gov/acp. Free / $30 Off: Limited-time offer; subject to change. Allow one billing cycle for monthly ACP discount after confirming eligibility through National Verifier and completing enrollment in ACP. Max 1/account. May not be combined with some offers or discounts. Pricing may require port-in from eligible carrier. 5G capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require a certain plan or feature.

