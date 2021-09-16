Metro by T‑Mobile Makes It Easier to Stay Connected with Loved Ones in Mexico and Latin America

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 16, 2021 — Family is everything. Calling and texting family in Mexico and Latin America has never been easier with Metro by T-Mobile. Join Metro now through Oct. 15 and get one line of unlimited nationwide 5G smartphone data, talk and text along with calling and texting to Mexico and most Latin American countries from the United States included for just $40 a month with AutoPay.

Here’s what you can get each month when you join Metro by T-Mobile and keep this rate plan:

Unlimited domestic talk and text, with unlimited 5G smartphone data on America’s largest 5G network

Unlimited texting from the United States to Mexico and most Latin American countries

Unlimited calling from the United States to Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Peru

Up to 200 minutes of calling each month (varies by country) from the United States to Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Venezuela and Uruguay — even Spain and Portugal.

5GB of high-speed hotspot data

And if you need a new 5G phone, get a sweet FREE Samsung Galaxy A32 5G when you switch to Metro by T-Mobile with valid ID. Just pay sales tax, and it’s all yours! But it’s only available for a limited time.

To learn more about Metro by T-Mobile’s plan with Mexico and Latin America calling included, go here.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Limited time offer, subject to change. New customers only. Requires AutoPay with registration of valid credit/debit card; $55 per month w/o AutoPay. If congested, heavy data users (>35GB/mo.) may notice lower speeds & Metro customers may notice lower speeds vs. T-Mobile, due to data prioritization. Video streaming at 480p. Mexico & Latin America calling: Rates, included countries & minutes vary and are subject to change at any time; visit metrobyt-mobile.com. 5G: Capable device req’d; coverage not available in some areas; some uses may require certain plan or feature. See metrobyt-mobile.com for details. Free Samsung Galaxy A32: In-store only, while supplies last. Requires port from eligible carrier, activation & ID validation. Rebates provided in form of credit against regular purchase price at time of sale and have no cash value. Max 1/acct.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.