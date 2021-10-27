Get Instant Savings on Your Wireless Bill with Metro by T‑Mobile at Walmart

Grab $60 instant savings when you pair a plan and phone together — choose from three unlimited plans and five 5G or LTE phones.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 27, 2021 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced Metro by T-Mobile’s launch in over 2,300 Walmart stores nationwide and new deals just for Walmart shoppers as the Un-carrier brings Americans more choice when it comes their wireless service. Starting today, get $60 off instantly at the register — the value of one month of service on Metro’s best plan ON US — when you pick up a Metro by T-Mobile phone and plan at Walmart.

No matter where you live, you deserve wireless at a price that works for you. And Metro by T-Mobile is putting great service and phones in more people’s hands in cities and towns across the nation than ever before.

At Walmart, choose from three plans at $40, $50 and $60 per month all with unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data on our nationwide network and 5G access included. Every Metro by T-Mobile plan also includes Scam Shield protection with free Scam ID and Scam Block, free stuff and exclusive deals every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays and monthly taxes and fees already included in the plan cost. Need high-speed hotspot too? The $50 and $60 plans come with hotspot data and Google One cloud storage. Check it out:

*See full terms below

Next choose from a line-up of five affordable 5G or LTE smartphones. While customers can pick up just a new phone, they’ll get $60 instant savings when paired with a new rate plan

T-Mobile's REVVL V for $19 (full retail price: $79, available November 11 at Walmart and November 30 in Metro by T-Mobile stores)

Samsung Galaxy A02s for $59 (full retail price: $119)

Samsung Galaxy A12 for $89 (full retail price: $149)

OnePlus Nord N200 5G for $129 (full retail price: $189)

Motorola moto g stylus 5G for $159 (full retail price: $219)

Lastly head to the register with your new phone and plan. Then activate both the plan and phone using the PIN on your receipt (don’t throw this out) and the instructions included with your new phone. You can also pick up a prepaid plan card at Walmart and load it onto your account.

Already love your phone and want to switch to Metro by T-Mobile? Simply check to see if your phone is compatible and pick up a Metro SIM card and rate plan at Walmart stores or Walmart.com.

To learn more, visit your nearest Walmart store that sells Metro by T-Mobile or Walmart.com.

*If congested, heavy data users (>35GB/mo) may notice lower speeds & Metro customers may notice lower speeds vs. T-Mobile, due to data prioritization. Video streaming at 480p. Promotional pricing and/or discounts shown are only available when device and service payment PIN are purchased at same time, in same transaction. $4 Convenience Fee for PIN applies. Plus tax for purchase of airtime PINs, which are non-refundable. Limited time offer, while supplies last. Available only at select Walmart retail stores. 5G coverage not available in some areas; capable device required for 5G. Some uses may require certain plan or feature, see MetrobyT-Mobile.com. Sales tax and regulatory fees included in the monthly plan price.

