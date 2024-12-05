BELLEVUE, Wash. — Dec. 5, 2024 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) — the fastest growing internet provider in the U.S. — is shaking things up again, announcing three new 5G Home Internet and Small Business Internet plans, starting at just $35 a month with AutoPay and a voice line. The plans will come with new perks, enhanced performance and Price Lock so customers’ price for 5G internet won’t change as long as they stay on their plan (exclusions like taxes and fees apply) — giving 5G Home Internet and 5G Small Business Internet customers more value and options than ever before. And they’re all powered by the Un-carrier’s leading 5G network. T-Mobile Rely, Amplified and All-In Internet plans will be available to new and existing home and small business customers starting Dec. 11. More on what’s included in the new plans below:

T-Mobile Rely Internet : Provides all the essentials for reliable Wi-Fi with a low monthly rate — that customers keep for as long as they’re on the 5G Internet plan.

: Provides all the essentials for reliable Wi-Fi with a low monthly rate — that customers keep for as long as they’re on the 5G Internet plan. T-Mobile Amplified Internet : An amped-up connected experience compared to the Rely plan, with faster speeds from T-Mobile’s latest 5G gateway, plus Advanced Cyber Security for Home Internet customers or a Mesh device included for Small Business Internet customers.

: An amped-up connected experience compared to the Rely plan, with faster speeds from T-Mobile’s latest 5G gateway, plus Advanced Cyber Security for Home Internet customers or a Mesh device included for Small Business Internet customers. T-Mobile All-In Internet: The Un-carrier’s most value-packed 5G Internet plan. All-In Internet comes with everything in the Amplified Internet plan, plus next-level benefits like Hulu and the Paramount+ Essential Plan on Us for Home Internet customers. For Small businesses, All-In will offer two Mesh devices and, starting February 2025, include Microsoft 365 on Us. It will all add up to nearly $300/year in included value for both homes and small businesses.

All the plans come with the benefits T-Mobile 5G Internet is known for — no equipment fees, no annual contracts, unlimited data, simple self-setup in 15 minutes or less and a 15-day worry free trial. Plus, the plans also have Price Lock, so customers rest assured that their monthly rate for 5G internet will stay the same as long as they’re on the plan. Unlike some internet providers that can offer customers a seemingly great deal for one to two years, only to hit customers with increased bills that can cost hundreds more per year or new charges when limited-time perks end, T-Mobile Home Internet and Small Business Internet customers enjoy peace of mind with Price Lock.

“We’re focused on giving customers more — more value, more benefits and the hassle-free experience they deserve. That’s why we’re revamping our internet plans and introducing our All-In plan that includes Hulu and Paramount+ on Us, alongside affordable prices with Price Lock," said Allan Samson, Chief Broadband Officer, T-Mobile. “While some internet providers raise customers’ rates up to $50 a month once the promotional period ends, we’re introducing new rate plans to give people more choice, more value and peace of mind knowing that as long as they’re on their eligible 5G Internet plan, they don’t have to worry about price hikes.”

Plans with Richer Benefits and More Value

For years, internet customers have had to settle for limited options and outdated practices. But T-Mobile believes that customers need an internet experience that puts them first, and it’s a reason why T-Mobile 5G Internet customers are so satisfied. With the new Rely, Amplified and All-In Internet plans, T-Mobile is giving customers the benefits and choices they need to fit their connected lifestyle, paired with a reliable, stress-free internet experience.

T-Mobile Rely Internet: The Essentials at a Low Price

Rely Internet is the ideal entry-level plan for those ready to break free from the hassles and gimmicks of traditional internet providers. It comes with unlimited data, a 5G gateway included, Price Lock and taxes and fees included (for qualifying accounts). It delivers reliable Wi-Fi with fast speed that keeps houses and small businesses streaming, working, gaming and browsing for just $50/month with AutoPay, or $35/month with AutoPay and any T-Mobile voice line.

T-Mobile Amplified Internet: Amped-up Performance

With T-Mobile Amplified internet, households and small businesses enjoy the benefits from the Rely plan, plus T-Mobile’s latest 5G gateway for faster speeds that seamlessly support more people and devices. This comes on top of additional benefits like:

Home Internet customers: Enjoy Advanced Cyber Security for added digital peace of mind. Beyond the standard security protections included for all 5G Internet users, with Advanced Cyber Security, customers get Safe Browsing to help block malicious links along with Anomaly Detection to help protect connected devices from cybercriminals — all of which is easily managed through the T-Life app.

Enjoy Advanced Cyber Security for added digital peace of mind. Beyond the standard security protections included for all 5G Internet users, with Advanced Cyber Security, customers get Safe Browsing to help block malicious links along with Anomaly Detection to help protect connected devices from cybercriminals — all of which is easily managed through the T-Life app. Small Business Internet customers: Get a Mesh Access Point included to extend the Wi-Fi signal for faster speeds in hard-to-reach areas. The mesh device intelligently adjusts coverage to where it’s needed most, enhancing the connection throughout the office or workspace.

Amplified Internet is $60/month with AutoPay, or $45/month with AutoPay and any T-Mobile voice line.

T-Mobile All-In Internet: The Most Value-Packed Plan

A premium plan that will pack nearly $300/year of included value and new benefits for homes and small businesses, the All-In Internet plan delivers T-Mobile’s best internet experience for customers.

Home Internet customers: The All-In plan includes everything in the Amplified plan — like a faster 5G gateway and Advanced Cyber Security — along with some seriously awesome added perks. With Hulu and Paramount+ Essential on Us, families can enjoy thousands of popular TV shows and hit movies, plus live sports with the Paramount+ Essential plan. The All-In Home Internet plan also comes with a Mesh Access Point to enhance Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home and 24/7 live assistance with video support from Assurant® Personal TechPro covering smart devices like thermostats or security cameras.

The All-In plan includes everything in the Amplified plan — like a faster 5G gateway and Advanced Cyber Security — along with some seriously awesome added perks. With Hulu and Paramount+ Essential on Us, families can enjoy thousands of popular TV shows and hit movies, plus live sports with the Paramount+ Essential plan. The All-In Home Internet plan also comes with a Mesh Access Point to enhance Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home and 24/7 live assistance with video support from Assurant® Personal TechPro covering smart devices like thermostats or security cameras. Small Business Internet customers: The All-In Small Business Internet plan builds on the Amplified plan by including another Mesh device, 24/7 live assistance with video support from Assurant® Personal TechPro and, starting Feb. 2025, Microsoft 365 on Us including two Business Basics subscriptions for access to Office apps, Microsoft Teams, cloud storage and more.

All-In Internet is $70/month with AutoPay, or $55/month with AutoPay and any T-Mobile voice line.

For an easy view of T-Mobile’s new 5G Internet plans for both Home Internet customers and Small Business customers, see below:

Happiest 5G Internet Customers

For years, internet customers have been some of the unhappiest around, ranking ISPs second to last in customer satisfaction and even coming in below health insurance providers and banks. But like it did in wireless, the Un-carrier flipped the script for the broadband industry and addressed customer pain points head-on by offering 5G Internet without contracts, exploding bills or hidden fees. In fact, T-Mobile was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Residential Wireless Internet Service nationally by J.D. Power. Plus, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet customers have a net promoter score that’s three times higher than cable internet companies.

T-Mobile Rely, Amplified and All-In Internet plans are available starting Dec. 11. Home Internet customers can sign up online or in stores, and Small Business Internet customers can sign up in stores.

For a limited time, new Home Internet customers can also get a free Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series HD smart TV, a $249.99 list price value, when signing up online for one of these new plans and remaining a customer for two months. Or, for the people who enjoy extra money in their pocket, sign up online and remain a customer for two months to get $150 back via a virtual prepaid card.

Starting Dec. 11, visit www.t-mobile.com/home-internet/plans for more information on Rely, Amplified and All-In Home Internet plans and to check if T-Mobile 5G Internet is available at your address. Small businesses can visit a T-Mobile store for more information on the new plans. Looking for more internet options? Check out the T-Mobile AWAY plan for beyond-the-home Wi-Fi and the Internet Backup plan to stay connected when traditional ISPs are out.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

During congestion, customers on these plans may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >1.2TB/mo., due to data prioritization. Not available in all areas. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Regulatory fees included for qualifying accounts. For use only with select T-Mobile Gateways for in-home use at location provided at activation; service restricted away from approved address. AutoPay Pricing for lines 1-8 on account. AutoPay discount requires bank account or debit card, otherwise $5 more/line/mo. Like all plans, features may change or be discontinued at any time; see T-Mobile Terms and Conditions for details. Voice Bundle Pricing via monthly bill credit for new internet lines. Credits will stop if you cancel lines or change plans. Price Lock guarantees accounts with qualifying service can keep their regular monthly rate plan price for fixed-wireless 5G internet data; excludes taxes/fees, voluntary equipment upgrades, future wireless generations, select limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, and network management practices.

Receive Hulu (With Ads) while you maintain a qualifying All-In Internet line in good standing. One Hulu offer per eligible T-Mobile Internet line. Max 2 redemptions per eligible T-Mobile account; requires eligible e-mail address per redemption. Offer available to new and returning Hulu subscribers only. Use of the Hulu service is subject to the Hulu Subscriber Agreement (https://www.hulu.com/subscriber_agreement). Any Hulu plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in offer forfeiture. Like all plans, features may change or be discontinued at any time; see T-Mobile Terms and Conditions at T-Mobile.com for details.

As a post-paid T-Mobile All-In Home Internet customer in good standing, get Paramount+ Essential on us when you subscribe to a Paramount+ Essential Monthly Plan as a new or former Paramount+ subscriber. Eligible customers only. One claim per eligible line and maximum of two per eligible account. Open to residents in the 50 United States. Not open to “T-Mobile for Business” retail customers. Cancel any time, effective at end of billing period. 18+. Your subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan will be subject to the Paramount+ Subscription Terms (https://pplus.legal/subscription) and the Paramount Global Privacy Policy (https://pplus.legal/privacy). Like all plans, features and benefits may change, end or be discontinued at any time; see T-Mobile Terms and Conditions for details.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com