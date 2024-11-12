BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 12, 2024

What’s the news: When internet service providers (ISPs) go down, T-Mobile’s got your back(up). T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it's amping Home Internet Backup and Small Business Internet Backup plans with more data to help traditional ISP customers stay connected when their primary ISP has an outage. In addition to the 130GB of 5G data/month already included in the Un-carrier’s Backup Internet plans — which is enough data to keep a typical household connected for up to seven days when their primary cable or fiber ISP goes down — starting Nov. 14, new and existing customers will get three additional free 130GB data passes a year, providing extra peace of mind and connectivity.

When a customer’s primary ISP has a longer outage and they need more data, they can activate one of their free passes to stay connected. Each pass lasts for three days or until the data is used — whichever comes first.

T-Mobile Home Internet Backup and Small Business Internet Backup plans are just $20/month with AutoPay. In addition to the included monthly data and three free data passes yearly, customers also get:

Fast and easy setup. Go from box to browsing in 15 minutes or less with a simple self-install process. Keep the gateway plugged in and simply switch devices over to T-Mobile 5G Internet when that primary cable or fiber internet connection goes down.

Go from box to browsing in 15 minutes or less with a simple self-install process. Keep the gateway plugged in and simply switch devices over to T-Mobile 5G Internet when that primary cable or fiber internet connection goes down. No monthly equipment fees. That’s right, customers get a 5G gateway included with their plan without paying a penny more.

And starting Nov. 14 for a limited time, new customers can get half off the Nimble Champ Pro 20k 65W Portable Power battery pack (making it $49.99!) to keep their gateway powered — and their home connected with Wi-Fi — for up to seven hours during power outages.

Visit a T-Mobile store or call Care to sign up for Home Internet Backup or Small Business Internet Backup and get 50% off a battery pack, or to add a free data pass.

Why it matters: With cable outages rising 28% year-over-year, T-Mobile’s Backup Internet plans now give people even more peace of mind with a backup 5G internet solution when they need it most.

Who it’s for: Anyone with a traditional ISP who’s looking for a reliable way to stay connected during an outage.



What else: For more information on Home Internet Backup, visit t-mobile.com/home-internet-backup, and visit a T-Mobile store to learn more about Small Business Internet Backup.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

