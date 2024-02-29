T-Mobile Expands 5G Home Internet to Puerto Rico

BELLEVUE, Wash. and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Feb. 29, 2024 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is rolling out its 5G Home Internet service to Un-carrier customers in Puerto Rico, underscoring the company’s commitment to making fast, reliable broadband more accessible. The move reinforces the Un-carrier's goal of empowering customers with more internet choices and shaking up the broadband world with much needed competition. T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico with an eligible address and a qualifying voice line can now sign up for 5G Home Internet for just $50 a month with AutoPay through their local retail store.

“People depend on internet access more than ever, yet many ISPs continue to burden customers with equipment fees, poor customer service and exploding bills that increase every year. That all changes with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet,” said Jorge Martel, Vice President and General Manager, T-Mobile Puerto Rico. “Today, T-Mobile is reaffirming its commitment to Puerto Rico by using the power of our leading 5G network to give customers a new affordable choice for home internet. To celebrate, we’re giving anyone who signs up a $100 T-Mobile gift card … that’s like getting two months of service for free.”

The 5G Home Internet Difference

Internet access has become increasingly important with people relying on connectivity to work from home, go to school, apply for jobs and even receive medical care. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is fixed wireless that leverages the power of the Un-carrier’s 5G network, the largest and fastest 5G network in Puerto Rico and the same great network that connects wireless customers.

Now T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico can experience all the things that made T-Mobile the fastest growing home internet provider in the United States, including:

A flat, monthly price. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is $50 a month with AutoPay and a voice line and that’s it. There are no added taxes on qualifying accounts, monthly fees or equipment costs, so you get the freedom and flexibility of home internet without any hidden charges.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is $50 a month with AutoPay and a voice line and that’s it. There are no added taxes on qualifying accounts, monthly fees or equipment costs, so you get the freedom and flexibility of home internet without any hidden charges. Simple setup. Pick up a gateway from a store, plug it in, download the app and get connected in less than 15 minutes.

Pick up a gateway from a store, plug it in, download the app and get connected in less than 15 minutes. A worry-free trial. Test drive 5G Home Internet worry-free for 15 days. When it’s time to make the switch, T-Mobile will pay up to $750 to cover any early termination fees from other internet service providers.

Test drive 5G Home Internet worry-free for 15 days. When it’s time to make the switch, T-Mobile will pay up to $750 to cover any early termination fees from other internet service providers. Price Lock. Lock in your monthly rate and enjoy peace of mind knowing that if T-Mobile ever raises your rate, you can get your last month of service refunded. Exclusions like taxes and fees apply.

Plus, T-Mobile wireless customers get VIP treatment with Magenta Status, including one-of-a-kind premium deals and experiences from some of the biggest brands including Hilton, Hertz, Dollar and more. This is all on top of access to amazing streaming benefits like Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us and free MLB.TV, exclusive deals and freebies every week through T-Mobile Tuesdays and much more.

Empowering People to Connect

T-Mobile launched its 5G Home Internet service nationwide across the U.S. and customers have flocked to the service ever since. Internet customers are traditionally some of the unhappiest around, ranking ISPs dead last in customer satisfaction and even coming in below airlines and health insurance providers. But T-Mobile is flipping the script on internet customer satisfaction, because putting customers first is in T-Mobile’s DNA. A recent study even found that T-Mobile 5G Home Internet customers are happier than cable internet customers.

In this initial phase, 5G Home Internet is available to T-Mobile wireless customers in Puerto Rico in places that have network capacity to provide a great experience to all customers. Network capacity is increasing all the time, and 5G Home Internet service will continue expanding to more people. T-Mobile customers can visit a retail store in Puerto Rico to check eligibility.

For more information on T-Mobile 5G Home Internet in Puerto Rico, visit www.t-mobilepr.com/home-internet. And for more information on T-Mobile 5G Home Internet in the U.S., visit www.t-mobile.com/home-internet.

Not available in all areas. Regulatory fees included in monthly price for qualified accounts. $5 more/line without AutoPay. Fast and Reliable: Delivered via 5G cellular technology; speeds vary by location and other factors. 15-day trial: Cancel within 15 days of Home Internet service activation. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying new Home Internet line and timely gateway return required. Refund via one-time bill credit. Max 1/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Contract Buyout: Via virtual prepaid Mastercard when you activate a new unlimited Home Internet line. Allow 8 weeks. Price Lock: Guarantees regular mo. rate plan price of current fixed-wireless internet data for new lines with qualifying service. T-Mobile will pay your final monthly recurring service charge if we raise your rate and you tell us you are leaving within 60 days. $100 via virtual prepaid Mastercard; allow 10 weeks; requires 60 days service before validation; use online or in-store; only accepted at T-Mobile, no cash access, & expires in 6 months.

