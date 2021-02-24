Ready to Switch Things Up? 4 Simple Steps to Join T‑Mobile

Ditch those common misconceptions that keep you stuck. Switching to T-Mobile has never been easier!

In the past year, we’ve had to switch up so much — working from home, virtually visiting a doctor, mastering the shuffle off TikTok (nailed it!) — and our mobile devices have been a major agent of change all along.

But there’s one switch that most people shy away from — switching wireless companies. Three in five people who want to switch don’t — mostly because it can seem daunting.

The thing is, switching to T-Mobile is easier than ever. So why sacrifice better coverage, performance and value, when you don’t have to?

Go ahead, and finally make the one change that will set you up for success for many years to come!

Here we break down some common misconceptions that keep you stuck with your old carrier, and four simple steps on how to join the Un-carrier in a jiffy.

MISCONCEPTION 1: Switching takes too long.

FACT: You can switch to T-Mobile in about 30 to 60 minutes in most cases. MISCONCEPTION 2: I’ll need a new phone / number.

FACT: Most smartphones in the last five years work great across all networks. So go ahead and bring your current phone … and you can often bring your number too. T-Mobile’s new Zero Cost to Switch deal makes it easy! MISCONCEPTION 3: The network won’t be as good.

FACT: Recent third-party studies found T-Mobile, already America’s leader with the largest 5G network, also has the fastest 5G network. Plus, T-Mobile even lets you Test Drive its nationwide LTE network before switching. MISCONCEPTION 4: Switching is expensive.

FACT: Switching to T-Mobile could actually save you money, from the best plan prices that include 5G access to help you pay off your current device whether you keep it or get a new one. So drop those old hang-ups, and follow these four simple steps to get what you deserve!

4 Steps to Join T-Mobile

Step One: Pick a Plan

(5 to 10 minutes)

Check out our cell phone plans, which include those for customers 55 and over, military and first responders and their families.

Step Two: Get Ready to Switch

(5 to 10 minutes)

Have a few things on hand to speed up the process.

KNOW SOME STUFF

The name of your plan with your current provider

Your account number and PIN or passcode

Your phone brand and model

If you’re financing your phone or have any credit locks in place that need to be removed

BRING SOME STUFF

A copy of your latest bill, printed or even a simple screenshot

A valid driver’s license or state-issued ID, and have your Social Security number or Tax ID handy

And, of course, your phone!

Note: If you’re switching multiple lines, even in the case of multiple family members in various locations, all the lines can be switched by the primary account holder.

Step Three: Pick a Phone, or Keep Your Own!

(As little as 1 minute)

To tap into T-Mobile’s ultra-fast nationwide 5G network you may want to upgrade to a new phone. In most cases, you can even keep your current number! All you need to do is:

Choose a new phone.

Check the trade-in value of your old phone.

Back up your current phone.

Or T-Mobile’s new Zero Cost to Switch deal let’s you bring your eligible phone and switch for free! Just:

Perform a compatibility check.

Check with your current provider to make sure it’s unlocked and paid off. If not, T-Mobile can help with that!

Step Four: Do It!

(30 to 45 minutes)

Now you’re all set to make the switch! You can safely visit a T-Mobile store or just call:

Use the T-Mobile store locator to find a store near you — and even schedule an appointment in advance!

Or call: 1-800-T-MOBILE

Still have questions? Visit our How to Join T-Mobile page to learn more.

Now switch it up!

Got all your switching bases covered? Here are a few last helpful hints from some Mobile Experts — just like you’ll find at a T-Mobile store near you!

