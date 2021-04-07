More 5G Phones Coming Your Way: Samsung Galaxy A Series Heading to T‑Mobile and Metro by T‑Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 7, 2021 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced more 5G devices coming to the Un-carrier with the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G. T-Mobile leads the industry with the most Android smartphone customers in the U.S., and T-Mobile customers are the first to get the Galaxy A32 5G in the U.S. as the exclusive postpaid wireless provider at launch. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A02s and A12 will be coming to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile as well. The Samsung Galaxy A12, A32 5G and A52 5G will all be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on April 9 with the Galaxy A02s availability to follow.

All four of these smartphones tap into T-Mobile’s Advanced LTE network, covering 99% of Americans, and the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G pack even more punch lighting up T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G for nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds.

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest and fastest 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 125 million people. And, T-Mobile just announced its latest wireless plan, Magenta MAX — the first and only consumer smartphone plan with unlimited Premium Data — both 4G and 5G — so customers can stream all they want and can’t be slowed down based on how much data they use.

Samsung Galaxy A Series:

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5” HD+ display with quad rear cameras including a 48MP main camera. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging capabilities. T-Mobile customers can get it in 64GB in Awesome Black starting at $11.75/month ($0 down, FRP: $282). Switch to Metro and get the Galaxy A32 5G for $29.99. Already a Metro customer? Get the Galaxy A32 5G for $199.99 when adding a new line.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has a 6.5” FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, quad rear cameras including a 64MP main camera and 32MP front facing camera. It comes equipped with a 4,500 battery, plus 15W fast charging capabilities. T-Mobile customers can get it in 128GB in Awesome Black starting at $21/month ($0 down, FRP: $504). Switch to Metro and get the Galaxy A52 5G for $199.99. Already a Metro customer? Get the Galaxy A52 5G for $249.99 when adding a new line.

Samsung Galaxy A12 (LTE) has a 6.5” HD+ display, quad rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery. T-Mobile customers can get the Galaxy A12 for free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line. Not looking to add a line? Get the Galaxy A12 in 32GB in Black starting at $7.50/month ($0 down, FRP: $180). New Metro customers can get the Galaxy A12 for free when they switch to Metro and existing customers can get the Galaxy A12 free when they add a new line.

Samsung Galaxy A02s (LTE) has a 6.5” HD+ display with triple rear-facing cameras and a 5MP front facing camera. It comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery, plus facial recognition capabilities for added security. Stay tuned for pricing details.

Monthly payments are for well-qualified customers over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

Looking for those sweet unboxing videos? Stay tuned for videos dropping soon on all of the new A Series, here: http://youtube.com/tmobile and http://youtube.com/metrobytmobile.

Looking to switch to the Un-carrier? In addition to unlimited Premium Data — 4G and 5G — that can’t slow down based on how much data you use, Magenta MAX from T-Mobile also includes UHD streaming up to 4K resolution and the industry’s most generous smartphone mobile hotspot with 40GB of high-speed data, along with other Un-carrier benefits like taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for single lines and family plans, industry-leading scam protection with Scam Shield Premium and the best customer care in wireless with Team of Experts.

For more information on the latest Samsung Galaxy A Series at T-Mobile, head here. For more details at Metro, head here. For more information on T-Mobile’s 5G network, see our coverage map.

