New Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro Lands at T‑Mobile: Built Tough for First Responders and Certified for T-Priority

BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 14, 2025

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro will be available starting tomorrow at T-Mobile and is certified for T-Mobile’s T-Priority — a first-of-its-kind solution designed to keep first responders connected in the 5G era of public safety. With this powerful combo, emergency teams get rugged durability, real-time reliability, and the highest network priority — especially during massive emergencies.

Tomorrow, first responders, public safety agencies and businesses that provide critical support during emergencies can pick up the Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro with these offers:

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro on Us (or up to $600 off an eligible Samsung device) with a new line on Business Unlimited Advanced — no trade needed!

(or up to $600 off an eligible Samsung device) with a new line on Business Unlimited Advanced — no trade needed! Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro on Us (or up to $800 off an eligible device) when existing customers trade in an eligible device on an eligible Business Unlimited plan.

“First responders operate in fast-moving, unpredictable environments — they need technology that adapts just as quickly," said Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile Business Group. "T-Priority isn't just about faster speeds; it’s about enabling the tools that help teams make split-second decisions, communicate clearly in chaos, and connect seamlessly when networks are most strained. Now, with the rugged, responsive Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro, we're helping frontline teams turn technology into a true extension of their mission.”

Frontline workers and emergency responders need technology that performs under pressure — and stays connected when it counts. The Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro, supported by T-Mobile’s T-Priority, delivers fast, prioritized 5G connectivity, especially during emergencies when networks are congested.

Built for demanding environments, the Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro’s rugged design withstands drops, shocks, extreme temperatures, and vibrations — with a long-lasting battery that powers through extended shifts. The responsive touchscreen allows gloves to stay on, while one touch provides instant access to calls with push-to-talk (PTT). All of these next-gen, smart, bandwidth-intensive capabilities need a network that can keep up without lag or degraded performance. That’s why operating on the T-Priority network slice is essential — ensuring frontline teams have lower latency and faster speeds more consistently and the highest priority across all 5G bands.

“With the Galaxy XCover7 Pro now certified for T-Mobile’s T‑Priority network slice, we’re delivering a new level of connectivity and reliability tailored for first responders,” said David Park, VP GM, T-Mobile Account, Samsung Electronics America. “This rugged device is built to perform in the most demanding environments. When paired with prioritized network access, it empowers frontline teams to connect seamlessly, stay informed and remain ready—when every second counts.”

For more information on T-Priority head to https://www.t-mobile.com/business/t-priority, the new Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro will go live tomorrow at https://www.tmobile.com/business/offers/samsung-galaxy-5g.

