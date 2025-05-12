Slim, Light and Free: New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at T‑Mobile Delivers Power and Perks

BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 12, 2025

What’s the news: T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) just announced the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — the new slim and light smartphone joining the Galaxy S series — is coming to T-Mobile. Customers can score it free when trading in their smartphone (even one that’s cracked or broken!) on the Un-carrier’s new Experience Beyond plan which gives customers industry-leading benefits, the nation’s leading 5G network and years of worry-free wireless thanks to a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data. Pre-order now to score double the storage on Us — 512GB for the price of 256GB! — with availability in stores and online Fri., May 30.

New and existing T-Mobile customers, including businesses, can snag the latest Samsung with the following offers:

Free Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (or up to $1,100 off) when trading in a device in any condition on Experience Beyond and Experience Beyond for Business.

$600 off Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (or any in the Galaxy S25 series) when adding a line on most plans.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for $100 (or up to $1,000 off any Samsung device) when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on Business Unlimited Ultimate.

All of the above offers are via 24-monthly bill credits plus tax — and, for customers who don’t want to trade in a device or add a line, pick up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan starting at $45.84/month, $0 down for well-qualified customers.

Why it matters: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is lightweight, stylish and powerful — built to make life simpler. Just like T-Mobile’s new Experience plans which on top of the device deals above, come packed with value including flexible device upgrades, access to the best streaming bundle in wireless and industry-leading travel perks like free in-flight Wi-Fi and tons of high speed data abroad, plus satellite connectivity thanks to T-Satellite with Starlink. Top it all off with a 5-year price guarantee for talk, text and data so customers can stress less and swipe more. No matter the plan, customers get exclusive Magenta Status perks just for being customers. It’s a slimmed down smartphone with a supercharged experience.

Who it’s for: Anyone eyeing a pocket-perfect smartphone with all the bells and whistles — like a personal assistant thanks to Galaxy AI and the same impressive 200MP camera as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra — all on the slimmest S-series phone yet. The Samsung Galaxy Edge 2025 comes in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue and is available in 256GB and 512GB.

What else: Take advantage of big savings on Samsung, including 50% off the Galaxy Tab S10 FE or a free Galaxy Watch 7 (now kid-ready!) when adding a tablet or watch line to any voice plan — all for just $5/line with Experience Beyond. For more on the latest Samsung deals visit: www.t-mobile.com/offers/samsung-phone-deals.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

5 Year Price Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Guarantee means that we won’t change the price of talk, text, and 5G smartphone data on our network for at least 5 years while you are on an Experience plan. See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com.Limited time offers; subject to change. Device Offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $1099.99 – Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 128GB). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. $1,100 off: Qualifying credit, service ($100+/mo. w/ AutoPay) & trade-in (e.g. Samsung Galaxy S10) required. $600 Off: Qualifying credit & service ($60/mo. w/ Autopay) required. $1,000 off: Qualifying business account, credit, service ($85+/mo. w/ AutoPay) & trade-in (e.g., Samsung S10) required. $200 in Benefits: Based on the retail value of monthly benefits available with an Experience Beyond plan, like entertainment, travel benefits, and scam call protection. See plan for details. Some benefits may require activation. Memory Upgrade: Limited time, while supplies last. Requires qualifying purchase during pre-order. Limit 1 qualifying device. Portion of storage occupied by existing content.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com