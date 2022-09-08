BELLEVUE, Wash. — September 8, 2022 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, all with a durable and sophisticated design, superfast 5G, impressive camera upgrades, and vital new safety capabilities; Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch SE, with groundbreaking technology and performance; Apple Watch Ultra with a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure; and the second generation of AirPods Pro, the most advanced AirPods yet. And on T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX, new and existing customers can get iPhone 14 Pro On Us (up to $1000 off) with trade-in plus Apple TV+ included. With America’s most-awarded 5G network and a plan packed with more than $225 in added free benefits for families every month, T-Mobile Magenta MAX customers get the best of both worlds – an industry-leading network AND a screaming value. Customers can pre-order the iPhone 14 lineup on September 9, with availability on September 16 followed by iPhone 14 Plus availability on October 7. Customers can also order Apple Watches beginning on September 9, with availability on September 16 followed by Apple Watch Ultra availability on September 23. For more details, please visit t-mobile.com.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce new technologies and groundbreaking new safety capabilities, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches1. The powerful camera system brings impressive upgrades and huge improvements to low-light photos, thanks to the enhanced image pipeline, Photonic Engine. Offering stunning video quality, both models also include a new Action mode for incredibly stable video, and Cinematic mode, now available at 4K at 30fps and 4K at 24fps. New vital safety capabilities — Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection — help connect iPhone users with emergency assistance when they need it most, and with the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, gorgeous Super Retina XDR display, amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features, and superfast 5G, this lineup is more advanced than ever before. [iPhone 14 also activates with eSIM, an easier and more secure alternative to a physical SIM card that allows users to connect or quickly transfer their existing plans digitally.] iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in five beautiful colors — midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and PRODUCT(RED).2

Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max introduce intuitive new ways to experience iPhone, a new class of pro camera system, and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. Featuring the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone, new Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera, and new TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, the pro camera system is even more advanced, and with Photonic Engine, represents the biggest camera leap ever. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also introduce a new interactive way to experience notifications and alerts with Dynamic Island, and the Always-On display. Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7- inch sizes in four gorgeous finishes — deep purple, gold, silver and space black — iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also include superfast 5G, Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, all while offering all-day battery life. Customers will be able to pre-order all iPhone models on Friday September 9, with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability on Friday, September 16, and Friday, October 7 for iPhone 14 Plus3.

"The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the most advanced iPhone lineup ever, offers impressive upgrades, including a new camera system, amazing battery life, and more that we know our customers will love to unleash at T-Mobile,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “Whether it’s our industry-leading 5G network, expanded coverage keeping customers connected on flights and in 215+ countries and destinations, our partnerships with market leaders, new breakthroughs to simplify switching with eSIM technology, or a lineup of unbeatable benefits like Apple TV+ on us, included in Magenta MAX, the Un-carrier continues to push the industry forward in our quest to deliver the best wireless experience."

Starting this Friday, September 9, new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers, including businesses, can choose from the following offers:

iPhone 14 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 model) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or equivalent Sprint plan.

HALF OFF the iPhone 14 Pro (or up to $500 off any iPhone 14 model) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on almost all T-Mobile plans.

Pick up one iPhone 14 and get a second on Us (up to $700 off) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when adding a line on almost all T-Mobile plans.

Pick up any new Apple watch and get $200 off the second when adding a new watch line.

And at Metro by T-Mobile, Starting September 16, anyone can get $200 off the iPhone 14 via instant rebate when they switch and verify ID on a qualifying plan!

Unmatched 5G and major value

T-Mobile is the nation’s leader in 5G with the largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. And the new iPhone lineup taps into both T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G, giving customers broad coverage across the country, plus 5G speeds as fast as Wi-Fi, where available. T-Mobile’s 5G is also the nation’s most awarded network with over 30 independent reports give T-Mobile top honors.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade to a 5G phone at T-Mobile. Based on actual network usage, T-Mobile customers with 5G phones get average speeds that are more than 5X faster than customers with LTE phones and when in areas with Ultra Capacity, that jumps up to 10X faster… and expected to climb even more!

T-Mobile customers get the most out of their 5G phones on T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX. It was designed for 5G, with unlimited premium smartphone data that can’t slow down based on how much data you use. And right now, streaming has never been better for Magenta MAX customers, who can now enjoy their favorite award-winning series and films thanks to Apple TV+, on us. Apple TV+ is the home of premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, and hit series such as 14x Emmy Award-nominated drama Severance, as well as Pachinko, For All Mankind, Loot and many more, plus sports, beginning with Friday Night Baseball.

The latest 5G Apple products and Magenta MAX are a perfect match. It’s the plan that T-Mobile customers choose more than any other, because it delivers over $225 in included perks every month with two or more lines, in addition to unlimited talk, text and premium smartphone data. These perks include:

And for businesses, T-Mobile has launched Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone – the first and only wireless plan just for small businesses that makes IT easy, and includes Apple Business Essentials, and AppleCare+ for Business Essentials. With Apple Business Essentials, it’s easy for businesses to set up or change plans as needed.

Apple products paired with the Ultimate+ for iPhone—now just $40 a month—give business customers MORE value to keep their business running smoothly, such as:

Apple Business Essentials, which combines device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud backup and storage — into a single, flexible subscription.

200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, so small businesses can keep all their devices connected.

Customers get unlimited Wi-Fi on select flights from American, Delta, and Alaska Airlines — with more airlines, including United, launching later this year.

Unlimited text and data, including 5GB of free high-speed data per month in over 210 countries and destinations across the world.

… and the list goes on.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch SE bring groundbreaking technology and performance, and important safety innovations to the two best-selling smartwatches. Apple Watch Series 8 maintains the current beloved design with a large, Always-On Retina display, 18-hour battery life, and a new Low Power Mode that can extend battery life to reach up to 36 hours4, while building on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and Fall Detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates5, and Crash Detection and international roaming6. With international roaming, available later this year, users can stay connected to a cellular network while traveling abroad by adding Apple Watch to their iPhone roaming plan. Apple Watch Series 8 is available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, across a range of case finishes and colors including starlight, midnight, silver and PRODUCT(RED)2.

The new Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, Emergency SOS and Crash Detection all at a more affordable price. SE features a completely redesigned back case that perfectly matches the three classic case finishes. Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases, in midnight, starlight, and silver finishes, and is compatible with all bands. Customers can now order Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE with availability beginning Friday, September 16.

Apple Watch Ultra

The most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure along with three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — which provide a secure and comfortable fit for every environment. Apple Watch Ultra is an incredible tool for endurance athletes or those who aspire to push beyond their limits, featuring the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date and up to 36 hours of battery life during normal use. With the bigger, brighter display and durable design, Apple Watch Ultra is the perfect technical tool for adventurers and explorers. A new low-power setting is ideal for multi-day experiences, and can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours7. Apple Watch Ultra comes with a 86dB audible siren designed for emergencies should users become lost or injured. To support water sports, including recreational scuba diving to 40 meters with the new Oceanic+ app coming later this fall, Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100 and EN13319, an internationally recognized standard for dive accessories, including depth gauges that are relied upon by recreational divers around the world8. A new Depth app displays time, current depth, water temperature, duration under water, and max depth reached. [With international roaming, available later this year, users can stay connected to a cellular network while traveling abroad, and, with an international roaming plan, you can add Apple Watch with your iPhone6.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The second generation of AirPods Pro unlock breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, all powered by the new H2 chip. With Personalized Spatial Audio, the AirPods Pro listening experience is even more immersive, and with Touch control, customers can now directly adjust volume with a quick swipe up or down on the stem. Users can enjoy up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation, and up to 30 hours when using the case for additional charges9. AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will be availabile in stores on Friday, September 23.

Experience the Un-carrier

Everyone knows switching wireless providers is a huge pain. T-Mobile is here to change that. The Un-carrier is yet again ahead of the game, unveiling three innovative new initiatives that take the frustration, time-suck-of-an-afternoon out of switching. Want to get a taste of the Un-carrier? Check out Network Pass to try out T-Mobile’s network for free for up to three months with unlimited data, including 5G. Want to see how T-Mobile stacks up against another provider? T-Mobile’s got you too. Network Scorecard gives anyone a customized report based on zip code – based on third-party data. Now anyone can compare and try it out, and with Easy Switch, anyone with an unlocked eSIM-capable phone can switch their whole family – up to five lines all via the app - in just a few clicks. That’s right, switch in minutes. Head here for more details.

For more details on the offers, please visit t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. Head here for more on T-Mobile for Business offers. Metro customers can check metrobyt-mobile.com on September 16 for more information.

For more details on iPhone 14 models, please visit www.apple.com.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 14), or 6.68 inches (iPhone 14 Plus) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.

2 Every (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.

3 iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are subject to FCC rules as well as consumer protection, contractual, and other provisions of federal or state law. They cannot be sold or delivered until the FCC’s authorization process is complete.

4 with iPhone present.

5The Cycle Tracking app should not be used as a form of birth control. Data from the Cycle Tracking app should not be used to diagnose a health condition.

6 International roaming is available on Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra, and all cellular models from Series 5 onwards running watchOS 9.

7 Low Power Mode temporarily disables select features, including the Always-On Retina display, workout autostart, heart health notifications, and more.

8 Apple Watch Ultra has a water resistance rating of 100 meters under ISO standard 22810. Apple Watch Ultra may be used for recreational scuba diving (with a compatible third-party app from the App Store) to 40 meters, and high-speed water sports. Apple Watch Ultra should not be used for diving below 40 meters. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and can diminish over time. For additional information, see support.apple.com/en-us/HT205000.

9 Battery life varies by use. See apple.com/batteries for details.

Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. iPhone Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $999.99 – iPhone 14 Pro 128GB / $799.99 ­ iPhone 14 128GB / $499.99 – Apple Watch S8 41mm ALM). Qualifying credit, service, and (for On Us/$500 off) trade-in (e.g., iPhone 11 Pro) or (for BOGO and watch) new line required. In stores & on customer service calls, $35 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Metro: Excludes phone numbers currently on T-Mobile or active on Metro in last 180 days. Limit 2/household. 5G: Coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based onmedian, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. As fast as wi-fi: Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Speedtest Intelligence® data from Ookla® U.S. median 5G T-Mobile results from cities with 2.5GHz speeds compared to mobile wi-fi results for Q1 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

