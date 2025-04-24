2025 motorola razr Family Lands at T‑Mobile and Metro by T‑Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 24, 2025

What’s the news: T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the iconic foldable 2025 motorola razr family — razr, razr+ and brand-new razr ultra — is coming to the Un-carrier, with the motorola razr also coming to Metro by T-Mobile. And on the heels of new, value-packed plans launching at both T-Mobile and Metro that come with a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data, there’s never been a better time to snag the new 2025 razr lineup with the nation’s leading 5G network. The 2025 motorola razr devices will be available starting Thursday, May 15 in stores and online at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. Check out how new and existing customers can score one of the new 2025 motorola razr smartphones for less:

T-Mobile

Up to $1000 off any in the 2025 motorola razr series when trading in an eligible device or adding a line on Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Experience More or Experience Beyond.

$600 off motorola razr – 2025 (or any in the series) when adding a line or, $500 off motorola razr – 2025 (or any in the series) when trading in an eligible device on most plans.

Above offers paid via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.



Metro

motorola razr – 2025 for just $319.99 plus tax when bringing a number and signing up for Metro Flex Unlimited Plus

Why it matters: On top of great device deals, the Un-carrier just introduced new plans from T-Mobile and Metro to give customers more value. With T-Mobile’s new Experience plans, families can switch and save 20% monthly vs. comparable plans at AT&T and Verizon, on top of getting access to the best streaming bundle in wireless, flexible device upgrades, industry-leading travel benefits and T-Satellite with Starlink, plus a 5-year price guarantee for talk, text and data. That means customers can trade in their old device, get $1000 off any of the new razrs and walk away with the peace of mind knowing their rate plan price won’t increase for the rest of the decade!

It’s good vibes for Metro too, where customers can score new entry-level Starter plans packed with savings and refreshed Flex plans with lower prices and more value on top of yearly device upgrades. All on top of a 5-year price guarantee. And no matter which Metro plan customers choose, everyone gets over $90 in monthly T-Mobile Tuesdays perks just for being a customer.

More on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile’s new plans here.

How about the 2025 motorola razr family: With a trio of options for every taste and budget — including offers to get $1000 off any of the new razrs — the new razr lineup features next-gen, iconic design with bold PANTONE colorways along with a smarter, bolder and more personalized mobile experience backed by intelligent AI. Featuring top specs like long lasting battery and the first-and-only 50MP triple smartphone camera on the motorola razr ultra — they’re functional and fun. Kind of like Magenta Status, the exclusive suite of benefits from nationally-loved brands people get just for being customers — which on top of perk-packed plans and the nation’s leading 5G network, is the kind of unbeatable experience only found at the Un-carrier.

Who it’s for: Trendsetters, creators and those looking for a smartphone as fun and unique as it is powerful and practical.

The motorola razr – 2025 will be available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The motorola razr+ – 2025 will be available in Hot Pink and PANTONE Mocha Mousse, and the motorola razr ultra - 2025 in PANTONE Scarab and PANTONE Cabaret, both available at T-Mobile.

For more information on T-Mobile’s 2025 motorola razr lineup visit: www.t-mobile.com/offers/motorola-phone-deals. For more information on Metro by T-Mobile’s razr lineup visit: www.metrobyt-mobile.com/deals/motorola.

Limited time; subject to change. T-Mobile Offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $552 – Motorola razr 2025). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service ($85+/mo. plan w/ Autopay) & trade-in (e.g., moto razr+ 2024) or new line of required for up to $1,000 in bill credits. Line must be in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. Metro Offer: Plus applicable tax. Not available if you’re currently at T-Mobile or with Metro in the past 180 days. Limit 2 per account. Save 20%: Savings with 3rd line free via mo. bill credits vs. comparable available plans ; plan features like optional streaming and taxes & fees vary. Credits stop if you cancel any lines. Qualifying new account & credit req’d.​ See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com/switch. 5 Year Price Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Guarantees monthly price of on-network talk, text, & 5G data for accounts activating on an Experience plan or an eligible Metro by T-Mobile plan. See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com.

