Thanksgiving is hands down my favorite holiday. Sure, I love the food and the people, but it’s about more than that. Whether we’re spending time with family, reaching out to an old friend, or reflecting on what we’re thankful for, it’s a chance to focus on who and what bring meaning to our lives. That’s connection.

At T-Mobile, we’ve made it our mission to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world. But during the holidays, I think a lot about a different kind of connection — the kind you can’t get from technology alone.

Even in this digital era, nothing compares to the magic of face-to-face moments. Science proves it. Research published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience shows that making eye contact and being fully present lights up parts of the brain tied to empathy and understanding — something no device or app can quite replicate.

Still, we live in a world dominated by screens and endless notifications. As The New York Times recently pointed out, tech can sometimes amplify loneliness instead of curing it. One in two adults reports feeling lonely, even as we’re more digitally connected than ever. That paradox is real: The very tools meant to bring us closer can, if we’re not careful, leave us feeling more distant.

That’s why this season is so important. We should be pausing to ask ourselves: Are we really soaking in what matters most? Technology has its place (believe me, I’m a huge fan!), but the holidays remind us to step back and prioritize the people in our lives.

Think about the last time you were in a room full of people, sitting around a long table or celebrating at a wedding. Were you really there? Or were you half in the moment and half checking your phone? So, I’m challenging myself — and all of us — to do better. To put the phone down, even just for a little while, and see what we notice. To observe how much we miss when we’re endlessly scrolling instead of connecting with the faces in front of us. The warmth of a real conversation or the energy of a shared laugh — that’s the stuff we’ll actually remember, not the notifications.

Of course, technology can enhance these experiences. It helps us stay in touch, preserve memories and plan trips (hello, T-Mobile travel benefits). That’s why, at T-Mobile, connection is more than the largest and fastest 5G network. It’s about creating opportunities for people to feel closer to what’s truly meaningful. This belief drives everything we do.

Because the times we cherish most happen beyond our devices. The digital age has fueled a deeper desire for human connection. The things we crave — understanding, empathy and presence — come from looking up from our screens once in a while and into the eyes of the people we care about. And when we dial up the gratitude, we learn to use the tech we rely on to strengthen those relationships.

Here’s my wish for all of us this holiday season: Let’s pay attention to what we pay attention to. Swap a story or two. Raise a glass with friends. When we do, we’ll rediscover what makes life fulfilling: shared laughter, feeling heard, and the unmatched joy of human connection — online and off.