Ever noticed the power of a genuine “thanks”?

Gratitude is all about recognizing that something good has come into your life thanks to someone else. It’s that feeling of positive acknowledgment that often arrives through kindness or support we didn’t necessarily earn. And in today’s hyper-connected world, where tech is always at our fingertips, here’s a twist: Could our devices help us unlock more genuine gratitude?

In a recent chat with Emiliana Simon-Thomas, Science Director at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, we explored how tech and our phones can positively impact gratitude practices, turning everyday interactions into opportunities for appreciation and helping us build deeper connections with those around us.

Watch to hear Emiliana Simon-Thomas explain ways your mobile device can help you give and access gratitude more genuinely.

Technology Expands Gratitude Research and Accessibility

To even have this conversation around gratitude, Simon-Thomas says, it’s imperative to recognize how technology has made research more valuable. Traditionally, gratitude research was limited to small groups in controlled environments, but she explains that technology has broken down those barriers. Today, studies can reach thousands of people from all backgrounds, making gratitude research more inclusive and widespread.

“When I did neuroscience research, 16 to 20 people was my sample size. Now, over 90,000 people have completed one of our web-based, mobile-optimized programs,” says Simon-Thomas. “We are getting data from people all over the world and from all walks of life, leading to more meaningful insights and greater inclusivity.”

Furthermore, the latest devices make it easy to access apps and online platforms with gratitude journals, research articles and daily prompts, encouraging people to reflect on what they're thankful for. This accessibility fosters a community where sharing and discussing gratitude becomes part of everyday life, Simon-Thomas says, inspiring more people to adopt gratitude practices.

TYSM for Being Specific

Yes, we’ve said it before (like here and here), but we’ll say it again: Sending a “thank you” text can have the same effect as a handwritten note. But the power lies in the details. Gratitude becomes more impactful when it’s specific, Simon-Thomas notes.

“If you express gratitude and you describe what the person did, the effort they put forth and how it led to good, you're creating accountability for the other person's gesture of goodness to you, which is much more powerful,” says Simon-Thomas. “People feel more recognized and appreciated when you provide that kind of detail, and it doesn't take that much longer. Speaking unscientifically, I would argue that with the extra 20 to 30 seconds it takes to compose that much of a message, the benefit is 20 to 30 times better.”

This specificity can be easily integrated into digital communications, she says. Instead of just sending a generic thank you text, take a moment to elaborate on what you appreciate. For instance, saying, “Thank you for always being there for me during tough times,” can resonate more deeply than a simple “TYSM.” This approach not only strengthens relationships but also enhances an individual’s personal feeling of gratitude.

And to avoid gratitude becoming just another checkbox activity, consider personalizing your messages. Use your phone’s features — like sending voice notes or using video messages — to share your feelings in a more heartfelt manner. These small changes can make your expressions of gratitude feel more sincere and engaging.

A Future of Real-Time Gratitude Reminders

Looking ahead to how tech could influence our gratitude practices in the future, imagine if your smartwatch or other AI-powered device detected stress and nudged you to focus on something positive. Simon-Thomas says that, much like those in the mental health space are exploring the benefits of wearable technology, she hopes there might be a day where technology can become a mindfulness ally and help people practice gratitude when it’s needed most.

“One of the aspirations for this field is to have a closed loop system where your technology would detect that you're in a moment of ennui and know where you are and what you're doing and then maybe give you a little, ‘Hey, what could you notice right now that is uplifting or worth celebrating or feeling grateful for?’”

In the end, using tech to show a little gratitude is a small shift that can make a big difference — for your relationships and your own well-being.