BELLEVUE, Wash — May 4, 2022 — Only a week to celebrate the 32.5M small businesses across the country? Nah, it’s not long enough — after all they make up 99.9% of U.S. businesses! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is announcing more offers and benefits for small businesses like disruptive Business Internet plans, lots of savings, and new educational resources that go far beyond one week. Plus, T-Mobile kicked it all off as a proud sponsor of the National Small Business Week Virtual summit featuring two educational sessions — loT Solutions: Unlock Your Business Growth, Simply and A 5G Future: Technology to Transform Business.

Internet Freedom for Small Businesses

Today, as part of the company’s latest Un-carrier move, Internet Freedom, T-Mobile is making business internet simple, launching broadband for businesses nationwide. That makes T-Mobile the first and only nationwide 5G fixed wireless internet provider for businesses. With Internet Freedom, small businesses can test drive Business Internet, break free from their contract from their internet providers — T-Mobile will cover up to $500 in early termination fees, lock in their Business Internet price with Price Lock, and get exclusive deals in T-Mobile Tuesdays every single week. T-Mobile is launching new plans with buckets of high-speed data for business locations where the network does not yet offer unlimited broadband. Business customers can choose plans with 100GB or 300GB of high-speed data per month with unlimited 600 kbps data afterwards. The plans cost $50 or $70 per month respectively, and business have the option to add more high-speed data at $2 per GB. As T-Mobile continues is aggressive 5G network rollout, more locations with these new plans will be eligible for unlimited broadband data —at $50 per month, the same as consumer broadband — when available in their area.

Small Business savings all month long!

Free unlimited tablet plan. T-Mobile is sweetening the deal for small businesses with a free tablet plan with unlimited 5G data when they sign up for Business Internet, for a limited time. Now, with Business Internet and an unlimited tablet plan, small businesses can stay connected on the go.

Free upgrade to T-Mobile's best SMB plan. New T-Mobile for Business customers can access T-Mobile's best plan for small business, Business Unlimited Ultimate plan for the price of Business Unlimited Advance just $30 a month per line — through a $10 a month line credit (up to 99 lines, excludes retail).

New T-Mobile for Business customers can access T-Mobile’s best plan for small business, Business Unlimited Ultimate plan for the price of Business Unlimited Advance just $30 a month per line — through a $10 a month line credit (up to 99 lines, excludes retail). Free Smartphones. T-Mobile for Business customers who add a Business Unlimited Advanced or Business Unlimited Ultimate line get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S22 (or up to $800 off other select Samsung devices) via 24 monthly bill credits on our zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP). AND, T-Mobile for Business customers can get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S22+ (up to $1000) with 24 monthly bill credits when they trade in a qualifying phone and add a Business Unlimited Ultimate line OR Samsung Galaxy S22 (up to $800) with 24 monthly bill credits and qualifying trade in and when they add a new line on any plan in any T-Mobile retail store.

Educational Resources

Hundreds of thousands of small businesses participated in Season 1 of T-Mobile’s Magenta Edge, a breakthrough new program for minority-owned businesses offering free educational resources on subjects ranging from marketing and communications, business finances, and succession planning. Now in its second year, Magenta Edge is evolving and expanding as a key resource for small businesses. The new lineup includes video docuseries from Asian, Hispanic, women of color and LGBTQ business owners, as well as digital workshops and fresh curricula including CRM, cybersecurity, and secrets of social media. To register and learn more visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/magenta-edge.

5G & More …

Small businesses virtually anywhere can take advantage of these benefits by leveraging T-Mobile’s unmatched 5G network, America’s largest and fastest. Coverage goes beyond cities and extends to rural areas covering 315 million Americans and 1.8 million square miles—nearly 4x more square miles of 5G coverage than Verizon. Plus, T-Mobile's business plans have small businesses covered with features including $200 in Facebook advertising, Scam Shield Premium, Microsoft 365, mobile hotspot data, unlimited data in 210+ countries and destinations, and in-flight texting—all for free!

T-Mobile is proud of its long standing support of small businesses and committed to bringing new offerings and resources to help small business succeed across the country. During this month T-Mobile trucks are at nearly 400 events with mobile experts ready to help small businesses get connected. To learn more about T-Mobile for Business plans and get connected, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/small-midsize-business and for Business Internet visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/business-internet-services.

Limited time offers; subject to change. During congestion, Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. For use only with T-Mobile Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. AutoPay: $5/mo. discount may not reflect on 1st bill. Regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. If canceling Internet service (gateway included), return gateway or pay up $750 for business gateway. Test Drive: Cancel within 15 days of Home Internet service activation to receive refund via one-time bill credit. Contract Freedom: Allow 8 weeks. Paid via virtual prepaid MasterCard© issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC; card terms apply. TFB Rate plan promos: Credits stop if you cancel any lines. Free Tablet Line: With $10 monthly bill credit. Plus taxes & fees for customers on plans with additional taxes & fees. Plan Upgrade: Eligible on new accounts only & for qualified lines added during promo period. Device offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $999.99 – Samsung S22+ 5G 128GB). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Fastest based median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. 5G: Coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require additional plan or feature.

# # #

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.