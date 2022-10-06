BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 6, 2022 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it topped the prestigious J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study for medium-sized businesses. The Un-carrier achieved the highest score across ALL six study factors: performance and reliability, customer service, sales representatives and account executives, offerings and promotions, cost of service and billing.

T-Mobile is always looking for new ways to give customers more without asking for more from them. And the scores show that medium-sized business customers are big fans of everything they get with T-Mobile for Business, like:

J.D. Power conducts an annual independent online survey to measure business customer satisfaction with the top three national wireless providers in three types of businesses: large enterprise (500 or more employees), medium business (20-499 employees) and small business (1-19 employees). The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction with providers of telecommunication voice and data services based on responses from 2,465 of wireless customers surveyed between June and July 2022.

For more information about T-Mobile’s J.D. Power rankings, visit www.jdpower.com. To learn more about the benefits of switching to T-Mobile for Business, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/why-tmobile.

