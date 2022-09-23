BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 23, 2022 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Secure Wi-Fi mobile app is now available for T-Mobile for Business customers — yet ANOTHER benefit that T-Mobile is bringing eligible business customers at no extra cost. Secure Wi-Fi, developed by Mobolize, is a set-and-forget app that, when connected to public Wi-Fi, automatically helps protect customers’ data and enhance their experience on their smartphone — anywhere in the world. Announced as part of T-Mobile’s latest Un-carrier move, Coverage Beyond, it’s perfect for when customers need to get work done on-the-go and want to use public Wi-Fi. And, it’s free with Business Advanced, Ultimate and Ultimate+ for iPhone plans.

Accessing "free" Wi-Fi from a smartphone or tablet can be risky. In fact, the NSA recommends using a VPN when connecting to public Wi-Fi. Secure Wi-Fi is a SmartVPN® in a mobile app and works seamlessly with other VPNs, LANs and secure business apps. This means, the app knows when to protect and also knows when it’s not needed, such as when using a company VPN or on an already secured app, like a banking app.

The Secure Wi-Fi mobile app goes beyond security to automatically improve the online experience. It will use the T-Mobile network — including the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G nationwide — to minimize disruptions and delays when the public Wi-Fi is performing poorly and improves transitions between the Wi-Fi and the T-Mobile network.

And, T-Mobile has businesses covered even beyond its network. With Coverage Beyond, business travelers can stay connected with premium business travel benefits valued at nearly $400, including free in-flight connection, high-speed data abroad and more. And T-Mobile makes doing business easier with benefits like Microsoft 365 on Us, Canva Pro and $200 in Facebook advertising, Scam Shield Premium and mobile hotspot data. T-Mobile Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone is the first and only wireless plan that makes IT easy, and includes Apple Business Essentials and AppleCare+ for Business Essentials.

The Secure Wi-Fi app for Apple or Android devices is FREE with select T-Mobile for Business plans and only $1.99/mo. per user on other business plans. For more information on T-Mobile for Business including plans and offers, go here: t-mobile.com/business.

Secure Wi-Fi: Capable device, app download, and subscription (free with select business rate plans) required. 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based onmedian, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from January to July 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

