LOS ANGELES, Calif. — June 19, 2023

What’s the news: Get your game faces on, soccer fans! Metro by T-Mobile is presenting the 2023 Campeón de Campeones, the legendary LIGA MX championship match between Tigres UNAL and Pachuca on Sunday, June 25 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. And to celebrate the epic showdown, Metro is hosting an action-packed weekend of exclusive fan experiences including a gameday Fan Fest and an opportunity to meet a soccer legend.

Why it matters: As the presenting sponsor of Campeón de Campeones, Metro by T-Mobile is giving soccer lovers an authentic live event experience and special opportunities to engage with the game they love on a whole new level.

Who it’s for: Soccer fans attending the championship match.

What’s going down:

Meet and Greet with Carlos Salcido

Saturday, June 24, 12 – 2pm

Metro by T-Mobile, 2307 S. Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Fans can stop by the store and snap photos with soccer star Carlos Salcido — recently retired Chivas Captain and Olympic gold medalist — to score lifelong bragging rights.

Metro by T-Mobile Fan Fest

Sunday, June 25, 10:30am – 2:30pm

Dignity Health Sports Park, 18400 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746

Metro is unleashing soccer madness ahead of the match, giving fans all kind of ways to get pumped up, including:

Face art — Local L.A. artists will be decking Liga MX fans out to celebrate the game’s rich Mexican heritage and culture

— Local L.A. artists will be decking Liga MX fans out to celebrate the game’s rich Mexican heritage and culture Photo Opp — Soccer fans can show off their fandom, capture the moment and share directly to social

— Soccer fans can show off their fandom, capture the moment and share directly to social Player appearance — Soccer great Carlos Salcido will be on-site from 12:30-1:45pm to take photos with fans

— Soccer great Carlos Salcido will be on-site from 12:30-1:45pm to take photos with fans Free Food and Drinks — Metro will be serving up free food and drink vouchers to customers, redeemable for one item at the concessions inside the venue, while supplies last

— Metro will be serving up free food and drink vouchers to customers, redeemable for one item at the concessions inside the venue, while supplies last Flags — Fans can rep their team by snagging a flag to represent their favorite club

— Fans can rep their team by snagging a flag to represent their favorite club Charging Stations — No battery saver mode needed as Metro has fans covered with charging tables to stay connected

Get More with Metro

Presenting Campeón de Campeones is just the latest way Metro is showing up as the go-to brand for soccer fanatics, following its recent announcements of becoming the Official Wireless Partner of the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and offering customers a 2023 MLS Season Pass on Us — which means you can witness ALL the Messi magic for free!

Plus, with other benefits like a year of Vix Premium on Us, free Scam Shield Premium and free MLB.TV this season and cool stuff every week through T-Mobile Tuesdays, Metro by T-Mobile customers get major value all on top of access to the nation’s largest 5G network.

And there’s never been a better time to become a Metro by T-Mobile customer. Switch to Metro today and get a free 5G Samsung Galaxy with instant rebate and 4 lines of unlimited 5G for just $25/line per month. Visit https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/deals for more information.

