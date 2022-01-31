What’s the news: T-Mobile MONEY customers can now use True Name, a feature that lets customers display their chosen name on their T-Mobile MONEY debit card.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — January 31, 2022 — Many Americans face complications or adversity when making purchases because the name on their debit card doesn’t match who they truly are. Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced True Name® by Mastercard® for T-Mobile MONEY, enabling all customers, including transgender and non-binary customers, to be their authentic self with their chosen name on their T-Mobile MONEY debit card. This follows a move from the Un-carrier to enable T-Mobile, Sprint, Metro by T-Mobile and Magenta prepaid customers to have their chosen name displayed on Caller ID.

“Adding True Name to T-Mobile MONEY is a simple yet incredibly impactful shift that gives customers who want to show their true self the ability to do just that —and a natural extension of T-Mobile’s belief that everyone deserves to feel included, valued and empowered,” said Jon Freier, T-Mobile's President, Consumer Group. “Nearly a third of people who have shown an ID with a name that did not match their gender identity have been denied service or had other negative experiences. That shouldn’t happen and this new option will ensure customers don't face those same challenges when using their debit card."

“Mastercard’s True Name feature brings incredibly meaningful, everyday impact to our cardholders in the transgender and non-binary communities. It's fantastic to have our partners recognize the value this program brings and join our inclusion mission,” said Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Global Brand Strategy and Innovation Actions at Mastercard. “We’re so proud to use the power of the Mastercard network to support and empower this community, and make a true difference in peoples’ lives.”

It's both a long and costly process to get those personal IDs and documents updated — 65% of transgender Americans say it costs $100 or more to legally change their name, often a first step towards updating IDs and bank cards. T-Mobile makes it easy for customers to be themselves. New and existing T-Mobile MONEY customers can now request a new debit card with their chosen name through the T-Mobile MONEY app or website. Simply go to Settings, toggle on True Name, add your chosen name, review your card and T-Mobile MONEY will mail it to you. Customers can also use their True Name when reaching out to T-Mobile MONEY Specialists for help. And all T-Mobile customers can have their chosen name displayed on Caller ID by going to their account’s Profile Settings on My T-Mobile.

True Name, brought to T-Mobile MONEY through T-Mobile’s partnership with Mastercard, BM Technologies, Inc. and Customers Bank, Member FDIC, is just another way T-Mobile is supporting inclusivity for its customers and employees. T-Mobile has maintained a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the last ten consecutive years. And in June 2021, the Un-carrier announced a total donation of $1.25 million to initiatives developed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) and GLSEN — $1 million to the HRC Foundation’s new financial and digital literacy initiatives and $250,000 to GLSEN’s efforts aimed at making schools safer and more inclusive for LGBTQIA+ students.

You, Your Money, Your Way

With the T-Mobile MONEY Checking account, T-Mobile postpaid customers can get 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY1, 2) on balances up to $3,000, Got Your Back overdraft protection up to $503 and 1.00% APY on every dollar over $3,000 when they sign up with their T-Mobile ID, register for perks and make at least 10 qualifying purchases per month. Everyone else scores 1.00% APY on all Checking account balances. T-Mobile MONEY Checking account customers can also get their paycheck up to two days early4, make cash deposits5 and now open a Savings account.

Plus, while other banks only reduce their overdraft fees, T-Mobile MONEY has never had overdraft fees —or ANY account fees. Last year, average overdraft fees hit a record $33.58. That's $33 every time you overdraw your account. And it adds up —Americans paid more than $12 BILLION in fees for bounced checks and overdrafts in 2021. Some Americans paid over $600 in overdraft fees last year! And that doesn't even include transfer fees, ATM fees and other hidden costs. With T-Mobile MONEY, there are no monthly, overdraft or transfer fees; no fees at over 55,000 in-network Allpoint® ATMs worldwide and no fees from T-Mobile MONEY for using out-of-network ATMs6.

To get T-Mobile MONEY, download the T-Mobile MONEY app from the Google Play Store for Android 5.1 or later or Apple App Store for iOS 10.3 or later (or use T-Mobile MONEY online at www.t-mobilemoney.com). Sign up directly from your smartphone, and anyone — T-Mobile customer or not — can get an account. For personal support, you can sign up in any T-Mobile retail store or by calling 1-866-686-9358. T-Mobile customers can dial **MONEY. Residents of the 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico 18 and older with a social security number can open an individual account.

[1] How APY works: Checking account customers earn 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY) on balances up to and including $3,000 in your Checking account per month when: 1) you are enrolled in a qualifying T-Mobile postpaid wireless plan; 2) you have registered for perks with your T-Mobile ID; and 3) at least 10 qualifying purchases using your T-Mobile MONEY card have posted to your Checking account before the last business day of the month. Qualifying purchases posting on or after the last business day of the month count toward the next month’s qualifying purchases. The first time you fund your account, as an additional added value, you will receive 4.00% APY on balances up to and including $3,000 in the statement cycle in which you make your first deposit of greater than $1, as well as in the cycle that follows that deposit provided all other requirements are met. These added value benefits are subject to change. Balances above $3,000 in the Checking account earn 1.00% APY. The APY for this tier will range from 4.00% to 2.79% depending on the balance in the account (calculation based on a $5,000 average daily balance). Customers who do not qualify for the 4.00% APY will earn 1.00% APY on all Checking account balances for any month(s) in which they do not meet the requirements listed above. APYs are accurate as of 1/31/22 but may change at any time at our discretion. Fees may reduce earnings. Additional restrictions apply. For more information, see Account Disclosures / Terms and Conditions or go to our FAQs.

[2] T-Mobile MONEY interest rates and APY are variable and may change at any time at our discretion.

[3] How Got Your Back works: Available only for Checking accounts and T-Mobile wireless customers with a line on a qualifying postpaid plan who have registered for perks. Got Your Back overdraft protection will begin once at least 10 qualifying purchases using your T-Mobile MONEY card have posted to your Checking account before the last business day of the month. You are only required to meet this purchase requirement once to receive Got Your Back benefits. See "Got Your Back" Terms and Conditions for more details.

[4] Get paid up to 2 days early with direct deposit: Subject to description and timing of the employer payroll-based direct deposit, we typically make funds available the business day received, which may be up to 2 days earlier than scheduled.Formore information, see Account Disclosures / Terms and Conditions or go to our FAQs.

[5] Third Parties may charge a fee.

[6] Third Parties may charge a fee.

T-Mobile MONEY accounts are powered by BMTX, provided by Customers Bank, Member FDIC.

