Happiest Customers — AGAIN! T‑Mobile & Metro Grab J.D. Power’s #1 Spots for Customer Care in Wireless

What’s the news: T-Mobile nabbed another record-breaking win from the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 1 for the 21st time*. Metro by T-Mobile also took top honors for the 9th time** among Mobile Virtual Network Operators in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study – Volume 1.

Why it matters: During the pandemic 75% of Americans surveyed said that their customer service has gotten worse[1], Yet, T-Mobile continued providing customers with an awesome customer experience on the phone, on their website, in store, via app and through social media.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants and deserves excellent customer service — no matter what is going on.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Feb. 4, 2021 — T-Mobile delivers customer care like no other. Today, J.D. Power announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) received the top spot in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 1, yet again earning more top honors than any other wireless provider in the history of the study. That’s 21 times* that T-Mobile rocked first place. And Metro by T-Mobile again topped their segment in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study – Volume 1, now for the 9th time**!

Early in the pandemic, T-Mobile moved almost its entire customer care workforce out of 17 call centers across the US and into a work from home operation. The Un-carrier figured out technology needs and work from home policies for the entire team and moved almost 14,000 employees in just 20 days — and sometimes the timeline was even tighter. In New Mexico, T-Mobile completely transformed two call centers — 1,100 people — to a work from home operation in just 48 hours. Today, 95% of customer experts nationwide are taking calls remotely from their homes and now, after nearly a year, employees are still keeping safe and customers are staying connected and happy — as demonstrated by today’s J.D. Power win.

“Our experts always put customers FIRST in order to provide the attention, know-how and empathy they deserve, especially now when our customers need it the most. So, winning this award is huge. Our care teams have been finding solutions for every customer,” said Callie Field, EVP of Customer Care at T-Mobile. “This team is awesome, flexible and committed to helping our customers.”

Over two years ago, T-Mobile turned the tables on traditional customer care and developed an innovative, high-touch approach where every customer gets their own dedicated Team of Experts. Along with other factors, this approach helped T-Mobile earn this top honor 21 times* which is more than any other wireless provider in the history of the study and seven times in a row. T-Mobile scored an 832 — that’s 30 points higher than the segment average, scoring highest n Phone, Website, Store, App and Social Media Service factors. This is Metro’s third consecutive win, and its 9th** Care win. Metro scored an 829 among Mobile Virtual Network Operators in their study. This score is 17 points higher than the segment average, scoring highest in Phone, Store and Text Service factors. Metro by T-Mobile has earned the most awards for having the Best Customer Service among Wireless Mobile Virtual Network Operators according to J.D. Power.

Team of Experts is for our postpaid wireless customers.

*U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study: 2021 (V1); U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Studies: 2020-2018 (V1 & V2), 2016 (V1), 2015 (V2), 2014 (V2), 2011 (V1), 2010 (V2), 2009 (V1 & Tied in V2), 2008 (V1), 2007 (V1 & V2), 2006 (V1 & V2), 2005 & 2004

**U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study: Mobile Virtual Network Operator Segment: Metro by T-Mobile: 2021 (V1); U.S. Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Performance Studies: Non-Contract Full-Service Segment:

Metro by T-Mobile: 2020 (V1 & V2) Metro PCS: 2018 V1 & V2, 2014 & 2013 (V1 & V2)

[1] NBC Nationwide Survey, Nov. 2020