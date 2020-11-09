T‑Mobile Expands Home Internet to More Than 130 Additional Cities & Towns

What’s the news: T-Mobile is expanding its $50/month Home Internet pilot service AGAIN, to more than 130 additional cities and towns across nine states. Today, T-Mobile is bringing more competition to home broadband — especially in underserved rural markets — through LTE-based coverage, with 5G service coming soon.

Why it matters: Customers are tired of paying too much for too little when it comes to home internet. High prices, slow speeds, and few options make access to home internet limited, especially in rural markets — only 63 percent of adults in rural America currently have access to high-speed internet.

Who it’s for: Households in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin who are ready to break up with their home internet provider.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 9, 2020 — There’s more where that came from! Last month, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) massively expanded the company’s home broadband pilot to more than 20 million households. And today, T-Mobile is expanding Home Internet to more than 130 additional cities and towns across Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of broadband connectivity, and how sorry the state of home broadband is for many in America — especially those in rural communities that have been undervalued and underserved by traditional cable providers and ISPs for years. In response, the Un-carrier has been expanding its Home Internet pilot dramatically this year while preparing to launch commercial 5G Home Internet service next year.

“Home broadband has been broken for far too long, especially for those in rural areas, and it’s time that cable and telco ISPs have some competition,” said Dow Draper, T-Mobile EVP, Emerging Products. “We’ve already brought T-Mobile Home Internet access to millions of customers who have been underserved by the competition. But we’re just getting started. As we’ve seen in our first few months together with Sprint, our combined network will continue to unlock benefits for our customers, laying the groundwork to bring 5G to Home Internet soon.”

T-Mobile Home Internet is just $50/month all-in and features many of the same benefits that have made T-Mobile the fastest growing wireless provider for the past seven years:

Self-installation. That means there’s no need for installers to come to your home.

That means there’s no need for installers to come to your home. Taxes and fees included.

No annual service contracts.

No maddening “introductory” price offers. What you pay at sign-up is what you’ll pay as long as you have service.

What you pay at sign-up is what you’ll pay as long as you have service. No hardware rental, sign-up fee or installation costs (because set-up is so easy!).

(because set-up is so easy!). No data caps.

Customer support from the team that consistently ranks #1 in customer service satisfaction year after year.

Now that customers have had access to T-Mobile Home Internet since 2019, the reviews are in … and the feedback speaks for itself. Customers give T-Mobile Home Internet an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 42, compared to -75 (that’s a negative 75!) for their previous provider. Seventy-three percent report saving money with T-Mobile Home Internet, with 50% saving more than $30 per month (that’s $360 annually!).

TLDR: Better service, lower cost, happier customers.

The Home Internet pilot provides home broadband on the Un-carrier’s LTE network. With additional capacity unlocked by the merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is preparing to launch 5G Home Internet commercially nationwide, covering more than 50% of U.S. households within six years and providing a badly needed alternative to incumbent cable and telco ISPs.

Home broadband is one of the most uncompetitive and hated industries in America. Rural areas in particular lack options: more than three-quarters have no high-speed broadband service or only one option available. And when there’s no choice, customers suffer. It’s no wonder internet service providers have the second lowest customer satisfaction ratings out of 46 industries, beating cable and satellite TV companies by just one point according to the ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index)!

T-Mobile Home Internet service is available on a first-come, first-served basis, where coverage is eligible, based on equipment inventory and local network capacity, which is expanding all the time. For more information on T-Mobile Home Internet or to check availability for your home in these areas, visit t-mobile.com/isp.

List of New Cities & Towns:

Michigan

Adrian

Alma

Alpena

Ann Arbor

Battle Creek

Bay City

Big Rapids

Cadillac

Coldwater

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

Flint

Grand Rapids-Kentwood

Hillsdale

Holland

Jackson

Kalamazoo-Portage

Lansing-East Lansing

Ludington

Midland

Monroe

Mount Pleasant

Muskegon

Niles

Saginaw

Sault Ste. Marie

South Bend-Mishawaka

Sturgis

Traverse City

Minnesota

Albert Lea

Alexandria

Austin

Bemidji

Brainerd

Duluth

Fairmont

Faribault-Northfield

Fergus Falls

Grand Rapids

Hutchinson

Mankato

Marshall

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

New Ulm

Owatonna

Red Wing

Rochester

St. Cloud

Willmar

Winona

Worthington

New York

Binghamton

Corning

North Dakota

Bismarck

Dickinson

Jamestown

Minot

Williston

Fargo

Grand Forks

Wahpeton

Ohio

Akron

Ashland

Ashtabula

Bucyrus-Galion

Cambridge

Canton-Massillon

Cleveland-Elyria

Coshocton

Defiance

Findlay

Fremont

Lima

Mansfield

Marion

New Philadelphia-Dover

Norwalk

Salem

Sandusky

Tiffin

Toledo

Wooster

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman

Pennsylvania

Altoona

Bloomsburg-Berwick

Chambersburg-Waynesboro

DuBois

East Stroudsburg

Erie

Gettysburg

Harrisburg-Carlisle

Huntingdon

Indiana

Johnstown

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lewisburg

Lewistown

Lock Haven

Meadville

New Castle

Oil City

Pittsburgh

Pottsville

Reading

Sayre

Scranton--Wilkes-Barre

Selinsgrove

Somerset

St. Marys

State College

Sunbury

Williamsport

York-Hanover

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

South Dakota

Aberdeen

Brookings

Huron

Mitchell

Pierre

Rapid City

Sioux Falls

Watertown

Yankton

West Virginia

Clarksburg

Cumberland

Elkins

Morgantown

Weirton-Steubenville

Wheeling

Wisconsin

Eau Claire

La Crosse-Onalaska

Menomonie

Wisconsin Rapids-Marshfield

For more information on T-Mobile Home Internet, visit t-mobile.com/isp.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

This 4G Home Internet pilot is available in select areas; the new T-Mobile's nationwide 5G Home Internet rollout is still in the works. During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. Qualifying account and credit approval required. For use only with T-Mobile LTE Wi-Fi Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. If canceling service, return gateway or pay $207. Video streaming resolution depends on available speeds. Without AutoPay, $5 more. May not be reflected on 1st bill. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for network management details.



About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.