Small Towns with Big Dreams: T‑Mobile Announces the Next 25 Hometown Grant Recipients

T‑Mobile has committed $25M in funding for small‑town community developments projects over the next 5 years

BELLEVUE, Wash. — December 7, 2021 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) reveals the names of 25 more American small towns that will receive Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community projects. Created to help local communities move forward on projects that build on the strengths that have always made them great places to live and work, Hometown Grants are inspired by the unique sense of place and deep pride that is so much a part of every small town.

Here are the 25 Hometown Grant winners:

Aliquippa, Pa. : Build a recreational park at 3 rd Ave Park to provide a dedicated space for children to play safely.

Augusta, Maine: Public art project enabling partners to create and display 25 uniquely painted fiberglass Sturgeons.

Beaver Falls, Pa.: Create a children's museum project to support equitable education.

Create a children's museum project to support equitable education. Chillicothe, Mo. : Silver Moon Plaza beautification project including outdoor amenities like park benches, streetscaping, trash receptacles, bike racks and brick pavers.

Clovis, N.M. :A walking track for all at Clovis Community College to be used by students, staff, and community members for exercise year-around.

Cosmopolis, Wash: A park beautification project that is a cooperative effort between The Friends of Highland Park and the City of Cosmopolis, which converts an outdated and underutilized city park into an all-inclusive park with a focus on healthy, creative, physical play, social and emotional opportunities, making it a destination for everyone of all ages in our community.

Elizabeth City, N.C. : Restore/reactivate a football field for youth flag football and other community sports.

Ephraim, Utah : A park built for all, the city will transform an old run-down playground into an all-abilities playground with features that will be new, accessible, diverse, and cater to the recreational needs for all, including those with disabilities.

Kennesaw, Ga. :Adding wheelchair accessible swings to a community park to provide a play area for youth of all abilities.

:Adding wheelchair accessible swings to a community park to provide a play area for youth of all abilities. Lander, Wyo. : To develop land that will become the future Popo Agie River Park, reducing current park overcrowding and increasing outdoor recreation opportunities for future generations.

: To develop land that will become the future Popo Agie River Park, reducing current park overcrowding and increasing outdoor recreation opportunities for future generations. Los Alamos, N.M. : The Los Alamos Co-Op Park is a creative greenspace project created by local co-ops for community gathering and will feature a small performance stage and classroom for local and regional safe, outdoor community use.

: The Los Alamos Co-Op Park is a creative greenspace project created by local co-ops for community gathering and will feature a small performance stage and classroom for local and regional safe, outdoor community use. Marion, S.C. : Park enhancements to honor the legacy of Clementa Pinckney and the victims of the Emanuel AME massacre with technology and education tie-in.

: Park enhancements to honor the legacy of Clementa Pinckney and the victims of the Emanuel AME massacre with technology and education tie-in. Mason City, Iowa : Massive town beautification project including completion of an all-inclusive river walk.

: Massive town beautification project including completion of an all-inclusive river walk. Murray, Ky.: Downtown beautification of Imagination Alley and court square including art murals and free wi-fi access.

Murray, Ky.: Downtown beautification of Imagination Alley and court square including art murals and free wi-fi access.
Oak Harbor, Wash. : Re-building the lagoon dock, a community gathering place in Windjammer Park, for year-around enjoyment and ADA accessibility.

Pineville, Mo. :Continued development of a student chamber-led entrepreneurial program for high school students to gain hands-on business knowledge by marketing and operating their own coffee shop.

Port Royal, S.C .: Wetlands boardwalk, Amphitheater and Observation deck; nice focus on natural resources.

.: Wetlands boardwalk, Amphitheater and Observation deck; nice focus on natural resources. Prestonsburg, Ky. : Revitalize square with art murals, ADA seating and emergency sound system.

: Revitalize square with art murals, ADA seating and emergency sound system. Saint Albans, W.Va. : Saint Albans Roadside Park wheelchair accessible merry-go-round installation.

: Saint Albans Roadside Park wheelchair accessible merry-go-round installation. Stuart, Va. :Addition of public wi-fi access to primary business corridors within historic district.

:Addition of public wi-fi access to primary business corridors within historic district. Village of Arcade, N.Y. : Construct ADA restrooms for a park and softball field.

: Construct ADA restrooms for a park and softball field. Village of Wausaukee, Wis. : Community Center library renovation.

: Community Center library renovation. Washington, N.J. : Build a community center to aid Habitat for Humanity.

: Build a community center to aid Habitat for Humanity. West Bend, Wis. :Renovation of 85-year-old Regner Park Beach House into a four-season, multipurpose community facility.

Yates Center, Kan.:Renovate community center basement for expanded community and business incubator use.

“All of us at T-Mobile are so proud to support small towns with Hometown Grants,” said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “From revitalizing a historic theater to creating an arts and innovation incubator, building new parks, renovating a shelter for abused women and their children, and so much more, the first 25 Hometown Grant winners embarked on amazing and important projects that will bring long-lasting benefits to the citizens of their towns. We’re excited to see how the next 25 towns use Hometown Grants to improve their communities.”

To select Hometown Grant recipients, T-Mobile worked with Main Street America and Smart Growth America, two organizations that have decades of experience helping build stronger, more prosperous small towns and rural communities. Together, they considered applications from small towns based on level of detail and completeness, potential community impact, project viability and other factors.

“The 25 towns selected to receive a T-Mobile Hometown Grant have committed to investing in their downtowns, reimagining their public spaces, and providing gathering spaces for all parts of their communities. SGA applauds these efforts as we continue to support scores of towns and cities in rural places,” said Smart Growth America’s President and CEO Calvin Gladney.

“These winning grant projects demonstrate the ingenuity and dedication to community we’ve seen in Main Street towns for decades,” said Main Street America’s President & CEO Patrice Frey. “We’re proud to work with T-Mobile and Smart Growth America to support these grant recipients, and we’re excited to see how their inspiring projects bring communities together in the years to come.”

T-Mobile will announce new Hometown Grant recipients on a quarterly basis — every town in America that has a population of fewer than 50,000 people and a vision for how to make their community even stronger than it is today is encouraged to apply.

T-Mobile announced the first batch of 25 T-Mobile Hometown Grants in September, when it also named Woodstock, Illinois, the first Hometown Techover winner and recipient of $3 million in technology upgrades to transform it into a national model for 5G speed and power for small towns everywhere.

Commitment to Rural America

Hometown Grants are part of the Un-carrier’s massive 5-year commitment announced in April to bring 5G to rural America, hire 7,500 new employees in rural communities, and support economic development in small towns by providing $25 million in funding. In addition, the Un-carrier unleashed T-Mobile Home Internet, a new broadband service available to nearly 10 million rural households across the country.

It’s all part of our goal to ensure all Americans — from big cities to small towns and rural communities across the U.S. — have access to all the latest products, services and technology.

For full details on how to submit a proposal for Hometown Grants, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants.

For more information about T-Mobile's commitment to small towns, visit T-Mobile.com/AcrossAmerica.

