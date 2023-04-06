BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 6, 2023

What’s the news: T-Mobile is the Official Wireless Partner of Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Little League Baseball and Softball through 2028. With this new deal, the Un-carrier will:

Work with MLB to test the automated ball-strike system over a T-Mobile 5G Private Mobile Network at select MiLB games this season.

Continue its title sponsorship of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star Week.

Partner with MLB Network to bring back the fan-favorite T-Mobile 5G BP show for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB Postseason.

Become the presenting sponsor for the Little League Baseball World Series, building on its relationship with the world’s largest youth sports organization.

Give T-Mobile customers free MLB.TV subscriptions via T-Mobile Tuesdays through 2028.

Why it matters: In its biggest deal with MLB to date, the Un-carrier is committing to innovate the baseball fan experience with its award-winning 5G network, bringing more to the game for years to come.

Who it’s for: Baseball fans across the country.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) just scored six more years of partnership with MLB, Little League Baseball and Softball, plus a new deal with MiLB. With this new chapter comes a whole new ballgame.

“T-Mobile and MLB are embarking on a six-year journey to deliver breakthrough fan experiences, and it’s all thanks to our leading 5G network,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “We’re enhancing the game on and off the field to give fans across the country even more ways to enjoy the game we all love — on top of showing our customers love with free MLB.TV.”

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) Partnership

MLB will test its automated ball-strike (ABS) system using T-Mobile’s 5G Private Mobile Network during select MiLB games this season. Real-time ABS data and video will be transmitted securely to help prevent signal interference via devices and the ABS application, all powered by T-Mobile 5G. This will help ensure ultra-reliable, low latency communications as players and officials review, challenge and analyze calls. As T-Mobile expands its sponsorship to MiLB, fans can also expect to see magenta in MiLB stadiums across the country this summer.

All-Star Week

The Un-carrier will continue its title sponsorship of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during All-Star Week, with Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on deck to host this July. 5G will continue to enable new experiences for fans watching at home during the T-Mobile 5G BP broadcast in partnership with MLB Network, with more to come leading up to the festivities.

Little League Baseball & Softball Partnership

T-Mobile will continue to serve Little League Baseball and Softball communities across the country — and as part of the extended agreement, T-Mobile will become the presenting sponsor for the Little League Baseball World Series.

T-Mobile will also continue the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program. Since partnering with Little League in 2019, T-Mobile has provided millions of dollars in financial support and equipment donations, including $4.5M to the grant program, affording nearly 50,000 Little Leaguers the chance to play.

FREE MLB.TV

T-Mobile celebrated MLB Opening Week by giving eligible customers a chance to snag free MLB.TV subscriptions ($149.99 value) via T-Mobile Tuesdays. Ranked one of T-Mobile’s most popular offers for the past eight years, more customers redeemed their free MLB.TV subscription this year than ever before.

MLB.TV delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, with live and on-demand access to every out-of-market regular season game. And for the first time, MLB.TV now also provides fans with access to their favorite team’s affiliates’ games in the MLB app. Fans can catch games on their favorite supported devices and enjoy live game DVR controls to pause and rewind the action in HD.

Continued 5G Expansion in MLB Stadiums

T-Mobile is already deploying and expanding its industry-leading 5G network across the country, including at MLB stadiums, laying the groundwork for future immersive 5G-connected experiences for fans and enhanced connectivity for T-Mobile customers. Not to mention, T-Mobile’s 5G network — the country’s largest, fastest and most-awarded — expands far beyond the ballpark, covering nearly everyone in the U.S.

To learn more about T-Mobile’s partnership with MLB, visit www.t-mobile.com/MLB.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

