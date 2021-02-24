What’s the news: T-Mobile’s Magenta Unlimited 55 family plans now get Netflix on Us and the option for a MAX tier that can’t slow you down no matter how much data you use. Plus, customers can add up to four lines, coming soon.

Why it matters: People over 55 invented the smartphone and the mobile Internet. But wireless providers consistently condescend to them with limited “senior” plans. Latest example: Verizon and AT&T offer a 55+ plan … but only in Florida! T-Mobile’s increasing the value of its 55+ plans for everyone nationwide.

Who it’s for: Everyone 55 and over, in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Feb. 24, 2021 —We’re taking it to the 55th level. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) amped the company’s Magenta Unlimited 55 plan, adding Netflix on Us for families and a MAX tier with unlimited Premium Data, so you can’t be slowed down no matter how much data you use. That’s all available today. And, coming soon, 55+ customers can add up to four lines, up from two.

55+ customers in all 50 states can get TWO unlimited lines of Magenta Unlimited 55, TWO free smartphones with 24 monthly bill credits for just $70 per month with talk and text and unlimited data including 5G access on America’s largest and fastest 5G network.

Earlier this week, T-Mobile launched Magenta MAX. Now, T-Mobile is doubling down: T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX Unlimited 55 is available today for those 55+, and it includes Netflix Basic with one line or Netflix Standard with two lines. And you can’t be slowed down no matter how much data you use – thanks to T-Mobile’s incredible network, America’s largest and fastest 5G. So binge away.

“Not everyone over 55 lives in Florida,” said Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile. “We’re giving our 55+ customers across the country what they want — newly redesigned unlimited plans that meet their needs, designed and built with them in mind for how they want to use their smartphones while saving money. Netflix is included for families, awesome value, no surprises on your bill each month, and America’s largest and fastest 5G network. And with MAX, they can stream all they want and can’t be slowed down.”

Americans 55+ rely on their smartphones more than ever these days. In fact, over the past two years, smartphone adoption has jumped from 70 percent to 77 percent[1] among this group, and baby boomers are the fastest growing segment of mobile users spending 30% more time on mobile than they did a year ago. [2] And 92% of Americans over 55 live somewhere other than Florida.[3]

Yet, Verizon and AT&T continue to condescend to this group with 55+ plans limited to Florida only … like the Carriers believe everyone over 55 is a Florida retiree. And even then, AT&T’s and Verizon’s plans are $120 more expensive per year than T-Mobile’s Magenta plan for two lines with Netflix on Us. Plus, with monthly taxes and fees included on Magenta 55 plans, you save even more.



And, both plans — Magenta Unlimited 55 and Magenta MAX Unlimited 55 – are packed with other perks like including monthly taxes and fees and free stuff every week from T-Mobile Tuesdays, which can add up to HUNDREDS more dollars saved every year.

And of course on top of all this, T-Mobile customers, including those 55+, can access America’s largest and fastest 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 280 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that’s nearly 2.5x more coverage than AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon! With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, using dedicated spectrum to bring customers with capable devices download speeds of around 300 Mbps in many places and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps. T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G already reaches 2,400 cities and towns and covers over 50x more people than Verizon covers with Ultra Wideband.

To find out more about T-Mobile’s plans for customers 55 and over, head to www.T-Mobile.com/55 — and to see how easy it is to join T-Mobile check out these 4 simple steps to switch: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/network/4-steps-to-switch. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly rate plan price. Magenta Unlimited 55: During congestion, customers on this plan using >100GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Postpaid only. Int’l roaming: standard speeds 128 kbps. Magenta MAX Unlimited 55: Activate up to 4K UHD streaming on capable device, or video typically streams at 480p. Int’l roaming: standard speeds 256 kbps. Netflix offer subject to change; available while you maintain lines in good standing. Netflix terms apply, may take 1-2 bill cycles. Without AutoPay, $5 more/line/mo. Free Smartphones: Qualifying credit & service required. If you cancel wireless service, credits may stop & remaining balance on required finance agreement becomes due. May not be combined with some offers/discounts. Must be active & in good standing to receive credits. Allow 2 bill cycles. Fastest 5G network per Opensignal Awards based on average speeds – USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021. Capable device required for 5G. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

[1] According to AARP, Jan. 2020

[2] According to App Annie, Jan. 2021

[3] 4.1M Floridians are 55+ vs. 52M total US pop: https://stacker.com/stories/4305/states-most-seniors

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.