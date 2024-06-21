Magenta Status: Your Passport to Summer Fun 

It’s summer travel season, and who could blame you for feeling a little overwhelmed? Between the many exciting vacation destinations, road trip options and delicious local food truck tours (ice cream and churros, anyone?), it can be hard to decide where to start your summer fun.

Lucky for you, T-Mobile is here to supercharge your summer with the exclusive deals and perks available through Magenta Status. VIP treatment for T-Mobile customers? You read that right!

We’ve put together this fun and handy guide to show you all the ways you can enjoy an upgraded summer experience, thanks to the powerful network that lights up the device right there in your pocket. No need to stress — just let these deals show you where to start.

Hitting the Highway

So you’ve got your favorite snacks packed and you’re ready to blast your carefully curated summer playlist down the interstate. It’s time for the ultimate road trip!

Will this be the summer that you finally check off that road trip bucket list? Plan that vacation to the Great Lakes, Grand Canyon or Napa Valley — no destination is out of your reach when you unpack these revved-up wheel deals.

Refuel On Us: Return your rental car without refueling with Dollar Car Rental.

Recharge On Us: Return your EV rental car with Hertz without recharging.

AAA for one year: Drive more, worry less with Classic AAA benefits On Us.

Your Gate Is Boarding! Make Time Fly

After you’ve gotten through security and beat the airport crowds to your gate, making it onto your flight will surely be a huge relief. If you’re a frequent flyer and think the best upgrades you can get are a cozy neck pillow and some snack mix (no shade whatsoever to the spicy cheese crackers), T-Mobile's got news for you.

With these Magenta-exclusive perks, you can stay connected during your flight and access your favorite shows, movies and true crime podcasts:

Free in-flight Wi-Fi: A deal that speaks for itself. Use your T-Mobile number to access free Wi-Fi all flight long to stream, surf and text up to 30,000 feet in the sky.

T-Mobile TRAVEL: Access thousands of flights with no hidden fees.

If your travels take you abroad, you’ll be happy to know that some benefits arrive with you!

Stay connected internationally with high-speed data and texting in over 215 countries and destinations.

Coverage in Canada and Mexico: Call, text and browse once you arrive in Canada or Mexico with no setup or roaming charges.

Hotels You'll Never Want to Leave

Your journey is done, and it’s time to have fun! After all that travel to your destination, you’ll probably be looking for a hotel that’s more than just a place to lay your head. With Magenta Status, you get to check in and feel like a VIP guest all stay long. Sure, you’re already sold on the discounted digs, but did you know you can get sweet spa deals, too?

This summer, how about a hot stone massage to complement that soft pillow? Exclusive hotel benefits include:

15% off all Hilton brands: With this exclusive perk, you’ll get 15% off any of Hilton’s 22 brands worldwide.

Hilton Honors Silver upgrade: This complimentary stay upgrade comes with all-inclusive spa discounts, the fifth night free on reward stays and more when you sign up.

T-Mobile TRAVEL: T-Mobile’s TRAVEL portal is your window to 40% off on hotels and Pay Now rental cars.

A Star-Studded Summer of Savings

Social media is buzzing, and your group chat is blowing up your phone. Why? Because that artist you’ve been waiting to see all year just dropped summer tour tickets! Exciting! But the best part is, for you, this won’t be just any concert experience. After you score some sweet seats, you’ll be able to skip the lines and enjoy VIP treatment from the moment you walk into the venue.

With awesome deals that help you save on select festival experiences, concert tickets, sporting events and more, here are a few perks that will make you feel like you’re the star of the show:

25% off tickets: More than 8,000 shows at over 120 venues nationwide for 25% off.

Magenta Pass: Skip the lines and enjoy special customer entrances when you flash your Magenta Pass sitting in your phone’s wallet. This also grants entry to Club Magenta VIP lounges at festivals and events.

Staycation, All You Ever Wanted?

They say there’s no place like home, and it’s true — staying hyperlocal has its advantages.

Whether you’re cheering on your favorite baseball team from the barbecue or taking in the sun with a warm-weather podcast — or, like us, binge-watching the latest season of Bridgerton — these deals have a little something for everyone.