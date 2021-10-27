T‑Mobile Delivers More Choice in Wireless: Now Available at Best Buy Nationwide

What’s the news: T-Mobile is now available in over 900 Best Buy locations nationwide and on BestBuy.com. To date, the Un-carrier has quadrupled its national retailer footprint in 2021. And right now, customers at Best Buy can save up to $1,100 on a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with a new Magenta MAX line OR save up to $900 on iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max when you sign up for ANY T-Mobile unlimited postpaid plan at Best Buy.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Oct. 27, 2021 —T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced expanded availability in over 900 Best Buy stores nationwide. In just the last year, T-Mobile has more than quadrupled its national retailer presence and delivered on the promise of bringing more wireless choices to communities across the U.S. – while it continues to expand America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. And right now, customers shopping at Best Buy can save up to $1,100 on a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with a new line of Magenta MAX OR save up to $900 on iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max when they sign up for ANY T-Mobile unlimited postpaid plan.

“Since the beginning of 2021, we’ve more than quadrupled T-Mobile’s national retailer footprint. Through these partnerships we are bringing customers access to America’s fastest and most reliable 5G network, delivering more competition than before, and providing one of the best customer experiences in wireless to more people in more places across the US,” said Jon Freier, Consumer Group President at T-Mobile. “With T-Mobile in Best Buy and on BestBuy.com even more people have even more competition for their hard-earned wireless dollars.”

Starting today at Best Buy and BestBuy.com, new and existing T-Mobile customers will be able to sign up for any of T-Mobile’s postpaid unlimited plans including Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, Magenta 55+, Magenta Military and others. Customers can take advantage of many of T-Mobile’s latest deals and exclusive Best Buy offers and get interest-free financing through T-Mobile on the latest 5G smartphones. And with Best Buy, you can shop in store, or online with ship to home and pick up in-store options available. Those who shop in store can also get all their questions answered by trained experts about which plan or smartphone is best for their needs and budget.

With smartphone data that can’t slow down based on how much you use, Magenta MAX includes great Un-carrier benefits like unlimited hotspot with 40GB of high-speed data, taxes and fees included and Scam Shield Premium. And right now, all Magenta plan customers get a year of Apple TV+ for free!

And right now, new and existing customers who are ready to trade in and trade up can save big at Best Buy.

Save up to $900 on a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max on ANY T-Mobile unlimited postpaid plan. Simply bring in your iPhone 12 Pro or other eligible device to trade-in, pick the unlimited plan that works best for you, then save up to $900 on a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max via instant trade-in credit when you join T-Mobile, or add a line.

Save up to $1100 on a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with Magenta MAX. For customers who choose to add a new line of Magenta MAX, T-Mobile’s best and most popular plan, you can save an additional $200 in bill credits when you put your new device on T-Mobile’s interest-free installment plan! That’s all the Un-carrier benefits, PLUS up to $1100 in savings when combined with an eligible trade-in, that you can only at get T-Mobile at Best Buy.

And with that new iPhone on T-Mobile, you’ll be able to check out what 5G can really do nationwide. T-Mobile is rapidly building out a 5G network that covers nearly everyone in the country. Already, T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 308 million people across 1.7 million square miles — bigger in size than the two other major 5G networks COMBINED.

By expanding its retail presence with partners like Best Buy, T-Mobile is working to deliver on its commitment to bring increased wireless competition and access across America. Learn more about T-Mobile’s commitment to bring the benefits of fast and reliable 5G coverage, increased competition and greater employment opportunities across the country, here.

Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. $900 off: See BestBuy.com/TradeIn for details and below. $1,100 off: $200 bill credit only available with purchase via T-Mobile installment plan, available in select Best Buy locations. Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. iPhone 13 Pro 128GB - $999.99). Max 4/account. $1,100 via $900 instant trade-in credit and $200 in monthly bill credits. During congestion, heavy data users (>50GB/mo. for some plans) and customers choosing lower-prioritized plans may notice lower speeds than other customers; see plan for details. Video typically streams at 480p. MAX: Activate up to 4K UHD streaming on capable device, or video typically streams at 480p. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: ​Based on​ average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021​, from independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 - September 11, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.​

BEST BUY SAVE UP TO $900 ON IPHONE 13 SERIES AFTER TRADE-IN OFFER:

*Available in limited locations only. Customer can purchase online but must choose Store Pickup for purchase and trade-in. Valid only on in store trade-in of a smartphone in good working condition. Upon trade-in of an eligible phone, customer will receive value toward a new phone. Trade-in offer does not apply to prepaid phones. At time of purchase customer’s trade-in phone will be evaluated, and savings will be applied to purchase transaction. Upon date of fulfillment, customer must trade-in same phone in same condition. $900 total savings based on $900 trade in value with trade-in of an iPhone 12 Pro and new or upgrade activation for T-Mobile. If trade-in phone or condition changes, value of trade-in savings will no longer be valid and phone purchase is subject to cancellation. Fulfillment subject to phone availability. Offer is not valid if not redeemed during promotional period. Taxes/surcharges due at time of purchase. Taxes applied to price of phone prior to the trade-in credit. Not all phones are eligible for trade-in and trade-in value may vary. Customer must own trade-in phone. Condition, documentation, and accessories may affect value. Excludes phones that are cracked or that lack power. Not available in all locations and some stores may have additional limitations. You are responsible for removing any data from your product before providing the product for evaluation. You will be required to agree to the terms & conditions. Best Buy reserves the right to refuse any trade-in or to limit quantities for any reason. Not compatible with other trade-in offers. No rainchecks. See a Blue Shirt or BestBuy.com/Trade-In for details.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.